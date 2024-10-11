Actress Selena Gomez has shared a heartfelt message of support for the transgender community while promoting her new musical drama film, Emilia Pérez.

Speaking exclusively to PinkNews at the BFI London Film Festival red carpet premiere for Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language crime comedy on Friday (11 October), Gomez was overwhelmed with emotion as she spoke about her “deep compassion” for the trans community.

“You are so seen, so loved, and I have such a deep compassion… I’m sorry,” she said, pausing for a moment to collect herself.

The Only Murders in the Building star plays Jessi Del Monte, the wife of feared trans cartel leader Emilia Pérez (Karla Sofía Gascón), in the acclaimed drama, which arrives in UK cinemas on 25 October.

Emilia, who is known as Manitas for the first part of the film, recruits high-powered lawyer Rita Moro Castro (Zoe Saldaña) to help her fake her own death so she can undergo gender-affirming surgery.

Selena Gomez’s character has to learn how to cope without her spouse as she continues to raise their two children, and try and find love again.

“Knowing Karla and getting this experience up close was beautiful,” Gomez shared.

“So you are exactly where you are meant to be, and be who you are to the best of your abilities.”

After rounding her message of support for the community, she added: “No, I’m gonna cry.”

Back at Cannes Film Festival in May, Gomez, Gascón, Saldaña and their co-star Adriana Paz were all awarded the Best Actress accolade for the roles in the film.

The accolade saw Gascón make history as the first ever trans woman to win a major award at the festival.

Paz plays Epifanía, the abused wife of a criminal, who finds love again in Emilia Pérez’s arms.

The genre-bending film sees all leading actresses sing and dance their way through scenes that stretch from light comedy to gun-toting thriller.

Emilia Pérez arrives in UK cinemas on 25 October and US cinemas on 1 November.

It will arrive on Netflix on 13 November.



