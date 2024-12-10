Gracie Abrams announces 2025 North American tour dates

Gracie Abrams has announced details of The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer-songwriter will headline a string of arena shows in summer 2025 across North America.

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on 13 December via ticketmaster.com / ticketmaster.ca / ticketmaster.mx.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The tour will begin on 24 July in Boston at the TD Garden and head to Toronto, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles and Morrison.

She will also headline a show in Mexico City at the Pepsi Center on 26 August as part of the deluxe tour.

THE SECRET OF US DELUXE TOUR



!!!!!!!!!!!! I’m so excited to announce that we’re coming back to North America next summer with our dear friend @rolemodel💙💙💙!!!!!!!!



Sign up for presale access now on https://t.co/bay0OqbGze for your city :’) Tickets go on sale publicly this… pic.twitter.com/6AG76NO3ui — Gracie Abrams (@gracieabrams) December 9, 2024

It’ll be in support of of the deluxe edition of her second studio album, The Secret of Us.

The LP was released in October this year, following up the album’s original release back in June.

It features the hit single “That’s So True”, which has reached number one in the likes of the UK, Australia, Canada and Netherlands and the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It also features new tracks “Cool”, “I Told You Things” and “Packing It Up” as well as “Risk”, “I Love You, I’m Sorry”, “Close to You” and “Us” with Taylor Swift.

The North American arena shows will follow up her European tour, which takes place in early 2025, with shows planned for Asia and Australia in April and May.

Ahead of Gracie Abrams tickets going on sale for her The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

How do I get Gracie Abrams tickets?

They go on general sale at 10am local time on 13 December via ticketmaster.com / ticketmaster.ca / ticketmaster.mx.

Fans can sign up for presale access via gracieabrams.com/tour, just select your local city’s listing. Presale sign-up closes on 10 December at 10pm PT and the artist presale begins on 12 December at 10am local time. You’ll be sent details on how to access tickets early.

You can check your local listing below for other presale details.