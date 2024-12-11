Drag Race production company World of Wonder has shared a five-minute sneak peak of Slaycation, its newest drag reality show starring a group of international Drag Race stars.

Slaycation follows six Drag Race legends from Canada’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s Drag Race US, and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as they take a vacation together in a Canadian winter cabin.

The group take part in week-long “fun activities and frivolity” culminating in a larger-than-life drag show for the local queer community. As with any reality series, particularly when drag queens are involved, there’s bound to be a little drama, too.

Here’s what we know so far.

Which Drag Race stars appear in Slaycation?

Six former Drag Race contestants will be shacking up together for Slaycation, and they are: from the OG franchise, it’s season 13’s Kandy Muse, season 14 star Kerri Colby, and season 15 finalist Luxx Noir London; from Canada’s Drag Race, there’s season three’s top two queen Jada Shada Hudson and season one star BOA; and from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, it’s season two winner, Lawrence Chaney.

What is Slaycation about?

✨SNEAK PEEK✨ It's a winter wonderland in Blue Mountain and temperatures are rising! ❄️ Stream all episodes of #Slaycation New Year's Eve on @CraveCanada. pic.twitter.com/DdjBjFG1s5 — Canada's Drag Race (@canadasdragrace) December 10, 2024

Slaycation will follow the six drag superstars as they attempt to holiday together in a cabin during Canada’s brutal winter. In a five-minute teaser clip shared on social media yesterday (10 Dec), the six queens gather out of drag and decked out in their best winter faux furs, as they meet at an upmarket lodge in Canadian ski resort, Blue Mountain, Collingwood.

While the clip only shows the sixsome arriving at the house and getting acquainted, they do tease a week of vacation-based shenanigans, that final performance for the community, plus the inklings of a little tension.

Canada’s Drag Race star BOA is the last to enter the house, and her arrival seems to put fellow Toronto queen Jada on edge.

“Last but not least, Boa. Oh my God, yay, my Toronto sister,” she laughs sarcastically in her to-camera interview.

“You f**king b***h, you’re so shady,” BOA tells Shada when they reunite, with a shocked Jada responding: “How am I shady?”

“So Jada is here,” BOA adds in her to-camera confessional. “I guess there’s room for everybody.”

The girls are (soon to be) fighting….

When is Slaycation airing and where can I watch it?

All six episodes of Slaycation will be available to stream from New Year’s Eve, 31 December.

The original series will air on Canadian streaming channel Crave, and worldwide on World of Wonder’s streaming channel, WOW Presents Plus.

The show is created by World of Wonder in collaboration with Blue Ant Studios and Bell Media.

