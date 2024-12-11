Experts are predicting an “STI boom” in the UK after Christmas and new year festivities.

In the wake of all the parties, unprotected sex could trigger a spike in sexually transmitted infections (STIs), doctors at Your Sexual Health have warned.

A recent survey revealed that an estimated 26.2 million Brits are expected to have unprotected sex during the festive season – 12.9 million of them outside a relationship.

Medical director Dr Rashid Bani said: “Failing to practise safe sex leaves individuals and their sexual partners vulnerable to a range of STDs, with the most common being chlamydia and gonorrhoea. These can cause symptoms ranging from pain when peeing, with a green or yellow discharge, to bleeding and swelling.

“The threat of such symptoms doesn’t seem to be impacting everyone’s behaviours this party season, suggesting that greater awareness and education are needed.”

Despite an increase in STI cases in the UK, close to half the people surveyed would not tell anyone if they had caught one, which “could leave many unaware” they were at risk, Dr Bani added.

“We need more openness from those who have them. It is concerning to hear that 45 per cent of people wouldn’t tell anyone if they had an STI, suggesting there is still a stigma around this common health condition.

“In addition, over a quarter said they wouldn’t tell any previous sexual partners at all, and one in seven wouldn’t tell a partner if the relationship had ended badly.

“This could leave many unaware that they have potentially caught an STD and require treatment. There are a multitude of health issues caused by STDs which, left untreated, may become serious, and, in some cases, fatal. Regular testing to catch infections early is crucial, to reduce your risk of developing severe problems.”

You can find STI testing and treatment services in the UK here, and you can search for free condom services in England here.

