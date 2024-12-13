Ever-upbeat Steps star Ian Watkins, better-known as H, is about to trade his microphone for a needle and thread and take part in The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special.

The 48-year-old star rose to fame in pop band Steps in the late 90s. H achieved a string of hit singles with the camp dance-pop group band, including from “One for Sorrow” and “Tragedy”, and two best-selling albums in the UK.

He will compete in The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special against EastEnders star Kellie Bright, comedian Fatiha El-Ghorri and Geordie Shore‘s Charlotte Crosby as their sewing skills are put on show.

But what is H’s life like when he isn’t appearing on stage? Let’s find out more about this LGBTQ+ icon.

H (R) dated tour manager Tom Hope. (Jeff Spicer/Getty)

Does H have a partner?

H came out publicly as gay in 2007, as he prepared to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house.

He was in a relationship with actor Craig Ryder for 10 years before their split in 2017. H then dated tour manager Tom Hope but it has been reported that they too have now split up.

The star has twin sons. (Lorne Thomson/Getty)

Does H have children?

Yes, he is the father of twin sons.

You may like to watch

Macsen and Cybi were born via a surrogate in 2016, when H was with Craig Ryder. He admitted being a single dad was “tough” and “a little bit crazy”.

Speaking to Sky News in 2021, H said: “I have been a single parent virtually from the beginning, so I know exactly what it’s like to be outnumbered if you are a single parent out there. There is no traditional family unit any more, families come in all shapes and sizes.

“When it comes to single-parent families, I’m outnumbered. I have to divide my time and devote attention to what’s needed.

“I am a little bit of a, well, 90 per cent, I’d say, ‘bad cop’ because I have to be. I rule my children with discipline, but I also put the fun-dad hat on. It’s a juggling act and it’s tough.”

Wales is H’s home. (Bonnie Britain/Getty)

Where does H call home?

H lives in a village near Cowbridge, in the Vale of Glamorgan, Wales.

The proud Welshman made history when he organised his town’s first Pride. “I decided to be the change I wanted to see. I want my children to grow up in a more diverse place,” he told the BBC last year.

H has rekindled his love of art. (Joseph Okpako/Getty)

What is H from Steps doing now?

Although he’s joined Steps band mates for reunions, H is currently focusing on other endeavours.

Last year, he dipped his toe into local politics when he was elected as an independent on Llanblethian Town Council.

He has also picked up the paintbrush again, reawakening his love for art that begun long before his passion for singing, and he will also be heard in The Wizard of Cowbridge: The Pantomime from Saturday (14 December).

His voice has been recorded for the show, alongside those of Welsh rugby union legend Gareth Thomas and singers Bronwen Lewis and Parry Jones.

The Great British Sewing Bee Celebrity Christmas Special airs from 9pm on BBC One on 19 December.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.



