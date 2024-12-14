Actor Jonathan Bailey has captured the attention – and hearts – of people worldwide, especially after his electric performance in Wicked.

The 36-year-old played Fiyero, a love interest for Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba and Ariana Grande’s Glinda, and has appeared previously as Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’ Bridgerton and in Heartstopper.

Bailey came out as gay in his early 20s, only to close friends and family, explaining that he felt that “other people understood [his] sexuality before I was even aware of it”.

Bailey was previously in a relationship with a woman for two years, who remains one of his “best friends”.

““It’s interesting with the binary,” he told British Vogue, “where you’re perceived to be either this or that. That’s how I saw it at the time, but there are so many nuances to it. My experience of that relationship was not that I was in the shadows.”

The heartthrob does not appear to be in a relationship with anyone currently, though he made it clear previously that he would not be “discussing that” in public even if he was.

And as to whether he has children? Not currently, though he would want them one day.

“It’s such a privilege for a man, but I can’t bring children into my lifestyle now,” he explained.

“I want to make sure I’m going to be present. I’m reading books on adoption, I might co-parent with a woman, but I’m thinking it will be with a man,” Bailey said.

Bailey also spoke about how he dealt with fame, which is likely also a consideration in whether or when he has children.

“It felt quite hard-hitting after Bridgerton came out. I really struggled initially; I was overwhelmed by it,” he said.

“But the people in your life have to adapt too. That’s the hardest thing: you see them struggling before you see it in yourself, someone pushing past your dear mum and dad to get a picture. I’m really good now at saying no to photos.”

Luckily, Bailey has a supportive family and good friends – both of the famous and non-famous variety to keep him grounded and sane.

He also spoke about Andrew Scott – of Fleabag fame – and the search for the two of them to be “in the right thing together”.

Scott joked: “Bert and Ernie the movie is the frontrunner, it just depends on who’s willing to shave off their eyebrows.”