Jonathan Bailey reunites with unlikely Bridgerton co-star in Wicked

Jonathan Bailey was reunited with one of his Bridgerton co-stars on the set of Wicked, but it’s not one you might immediately recognise.

Bailey plays the canonically bisexual Prince Fiyero in Jon M Chu’s musical, the love interest of both Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), and struts into Wicked’s Shiz University with the same infectious charm that the actor showed in Netflix’s hit period drama.

And in both, he is accompanied by Jack the stunt horse.

In an interview posted on Wicked’s TikTok account, Bailey said: “I went around to see John Chu before we started filming and said: ‘I think I know who the horse is, it’s Jack’, the horse I’d ridden in Bridgerton who I had an amazing relationship with.

Jonathan Bailey starred alongside Jack the horse in Wicked and Bridgerton. (Nick Briggs/Netflix/Wicked Movie TikTok)

“People say don’t work with kids and animals but if it’s Jack, I’d say: take the job. He’s a legend.”

Maybe another surprise is that Jack’s colour in the film wasn’t thanks to CGI. Instead the iridescent blue tones were painted on, as Elle India reported.

Oscar-winning makeup and hair designer Frances Hannon said: “He was entirely makeup, not prosthetics or CGI. It was a new thing, and I think it’s going to change how we approach animals in film makeup. Maybe it’ll catch on.”

Bailey was seen recently in gay period drama Fellow Travelers, opposite Matt Bomer, before popping up as a teacher in the third season of Netflix’s teen romance Heartstopper. Next year, he heads up the cast of Jurassic World Rebirth, alongside Scarlett Johansson and Moonlight’s Mahershala Ali.

Wicked is in cinemas now and the second part of the story is due for release this time next year.

