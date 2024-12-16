Apple TV has announced a special episode of Carpool Karaoke to mark the Christmas holiday season, featuring queer pop icons Chappell Roan and Lady Gaga.

The episode, entitled A Carpool Karaoke Christmas, sees Gaga, Chappell Roan and “Training Season” singer Dua Lipa sing along to festive bangers including The Ronettes “Sleigh Bells” and Gaga’s own holiday hit, “Christmas Tree”.

It’s the first time Carpool Karaoke has ever produced a festive holiday episode, and the first overall episode since the hit series ended in June 2023.

It also marks the first time “Pink Pony Club” singer Roan and three-time Grammy Award winner Lipa have taken part in the show, which originated as a musical segment The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2015.

Gaga appeared alongside Corden as a guest in October 2016, promoting her fifth studio album, the country-tinged Joanne.

At the beginning of the minute-long Gavin and Stacey star Corden instructs Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe to head out on a road trip across Springfield in Missouri, Los Angeles, and Tokyo, to meet his “three friends” Gaga, Lipa and Roan.

The trailer sees the pop trio singing their own biggest hits, including Gaga belting out her 2024 comeback single “Disease” and A Star Is Born soundtrack smash “Shallow”, Roan singing “Pink Pony Club” and “Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl”, and Lipa returning to her 2017 breakthrough hit, “New Rules”.

In a synopsis, the streaming platform promises Roan will perform her big breakout hit “Good Luck, Babe!” while Gaga will deliver a rendition of her chart-topping Bruno Mars collaboration “Die With A Smile”.

Gaga and Lowe will also treat Carpool Karaoke lovers to Christmas classic “Santa Claus is Comin’ To Town”, which has already been released on streaming platforms.

A Carpool Karaoke Christmas is currently available to stream on Apple TV+ and Apple Music, but the streaming service has announced that it will be “rolling out globally” on 20 December.

