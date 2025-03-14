Chappell Roan’s hotly anticipated lesbian country (ahem, c*ntry) bop “The Giver” is out and the reaction memes are *chef’s kiss* delicious.

Following months of teasing and a pretty iconic marketing strategy, the track – which the Grammy Award-winning singer first performed on Saturday Night Live (SNL) back in November – really is giving the sapphics (and Roan’s partners, it seems) everything they want.

Released on at 8pm EST on Thursday (13 March), “The Giver” is Roan’s first single since her 2024 international pop smash hit “Good Luck Babe!” and is an ode to lesbian sex – specifically about taking on more of the “giving” role during a sexual liaison.

“And other boys may need a map/but I can close my eyes/and have you wrapped around my fingers like that,” Roan croons, in a clear tongue-in-cheek jab at heterosexual men’s well-known inability to find the most pleasurable part of a woman’s anatomy.

“Ain’t no need to hurry/’Cause, baby, I deliver/Ain’t no country boy quitter,” she continues on in the chorus. Oh Chappell, how we swoon.

Sapphics around the world have been bowled over by the song, with many taking to social media to declare it a “anthem” and the only kind of country music they will listen to.

“i love how chappell roan does just whatever she wants and is automatically good at it like… you will not catch me listening to country unless it comes to miss roan,” one fan wrote.

“country boys are OVER. C**Try roan gets the job done!,” another wrote.

“chappell roan the giver is so good and then i remember it’s about topping women and i’m like wow. women can do anything this is awesome,” a third said.

how it feels listening to the giver by chappel roan pic.twitter.com/0VLN7QyYzC — brian 𐀔 (@briandetonate) March 14, 2025

me: i hate country



chappell roan: releases the giver



me: pic.twitter.com/aS1MoCMIrU — a 💌 (@gleefulacd) March 14, 2025

who up streaming the giver by chappell roan ‼️🗣️ pic.twitter.com/sDDwe4G0dz — SITA (@raspberhrriies) March 14, 2025

Speaking to Amazon Music, the artist said she wrote the song out of respect for the style and history of the genre: “I wrote a country song not to invade country music, but to really capture what I think, the essence of country music is, for me, which is nostalgia, and fun in the summertime and the fiddle and the banjo, feeling like country queen.

“It makes me feel a certain type of freedom that pop music doesn’t let me feel. I think it’s interesting and I had to do it. I had to do it for myself to know what is it actually like to write a country song and perform it next to ‘Casual’ or next to ‘My Kink is Karma’ or next to ‘Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl’ I just had to do myself justice.”

Speaking to Apple Music’s Today’s Country Radio she added that she also wanted to write something which “campy and fun”.

“I’m from southwest Missouri, grew up on Christian and country, and then found ‘Alejandro’ by Lady Gaga and I was like, ‘I think I like this, too.’ So, I have kept country in my heart,” she said.