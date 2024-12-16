University students have spoken out in response to a transgender bathroom ban in the US state of Ohio, with one claiming its aim was to “erase the existence of gay people”.

Republican governor Mike DeWine signed the Protect All Students Act into law on 27 November, after it passed through the state legislature – where vice-president-elect JD Vance is a senator.

The law, which applies from kindergarten up to 12th grade, as well as at colleges and universities, reads: “No school shall permit a member of the female biological sex to use a student restroom, locker room, changing room or shower room that has been designated by the school for the exclusive use of the male biological sex,” and vice versa.

In response, PinkNews collaborated with The Lantern, Ohio State University’s newspaper, to speak to students about the bathroom ban.

Students have lambasted Ohio’s new trans law. (Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

“When I go to the bathroom that’s not something I’m thinking about. That’s never made me uncomfortable,” one student said.

Another told us: “Say, I transitioned into a woman. If I’m going into the men’s bathroom now, while dressing like a woman and perhaps having undergone surgery to become a woman, it’s still going to be a no-win scenario. I’d be walking into the men’s room looking like a woman.

“All that’s going to do is push kids to stay further closeted and not want to come out.”

Someone else said: “I think it’ll be very negative for young transgender people. I don’t know if it will have as much impact at the college level, I think it’ll be high school and middle school where it’s a big deal.”

Others were more critical. “I don’t think it’s necessary. I don’t think people should have a say in something that doesn’t affect them,” one said, before expressing the belief that DeWine signed the bill to “erase the existence of gay people.”

Some transgender people already face mental-health problems by not being accepted by society, someone else pointed out. This could make things even worse.

A birth certificate can be used to prove “biological sex” if it was “issued at or near the time of the individual’s birth”, the law says.

It will also ban Ohio schools from having all-gendered facilities. Exceptions include children under the age of 10 who need assistance from family members or guardians, school employees whose duties require them to enter, or those with disabilities who require assistance.

