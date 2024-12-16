Elon Musk’s trans daughter slams UK puberty blockers ban: ‘Horrifying to witness’

Elon Musk has praised the UK’s decision to ban puberty blockers, calling those who agree with them “criminals” – but his trans daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson is not on board.

The medication, primarily used by those under the age of 18, delays unwanted elements of physical puberty. The NHS has described the effects as reversible, and there is no definitive evidence that they are harmful.

In response to a post about the ban on his own social media platform, Musk wrote: “Puberty blockers are a horrific crime against children and those who push them are criminals.”

The ban was announced on Wednesday (December 11) by the Labour government and will remain in place nationwide – including Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland – until a review in 2027.

Exceptions to the ban include ongoing clinical trials, treatment for those already receiving the medication, and cases of precocious puberty, which is when a child goes through puberty early.

The ban came into place after an independent report found that there is “currently an unacceptable safety risk in the continued prescription of puberty blockers to children”.

Though Musk has long been outspoken against puberty blockers and trans people, previously alleging that he was misled into approving medical care for his trans child, Vivian Jenna Wilson, saying that “woke ideologies” influenced Wilson’s transition.

Wilson has similarly been outspoken against her father, and recently slammed the “assault on puberty blockers in the UK” after Musk praised the UK government’s decision.

She said the ban would “cause irreparable damage to trans youth”.

Writing on Threads, Meta’s competitor to X, she said: “I’m just devastated for all trans kids in the UK right now and I’m so sorry you have to deal with this nonsense.”

“I medically transitioned as a minor and have not regretted it for a moment. Most trans people could probably write you entire novels about the sheer horror that is gender dysphoria and the relief that comes with medical alleviation.”

“Now, witnessing access to that care for other trans youth come under scrutiny as trans people continue to become the next conservative scapegoat is absolutely horrifying to witness,” she continued.

She also said that the ban would not stop with trans youth as “trans adults in the UK are increasingly having to deal with their medication being taken away as well.”

“Ruining trans bodies by refusing/restricting access to necessary medical care is not going to make your life any better,” Vivian Jenna Wilson added.

In November 2024, following Donald Trump’s US election victory, Wilson said she was planning to leave the US. Writing on Threads, she said: “I’ve thought this for a while but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don’t see my future being in the United States. Even if he’s only in office for four years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Wilson’s father Elon Musk has been named by Donald Trump as his choice to lead the US government’s newly created efficiency department.

Musk and Republican former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will jointly run the Department of Government Efficiency, which is already being referred to as DOGE.

