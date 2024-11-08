Elon Musk’s transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson says she plans to leave the US after Donald Trump won back the White House – her father has again said she has been killed by the “woke mind virus.”

Vivian Jenna Wilson took to Threads, which is owned by Meta, on Wednesday (6 November) to say she didn’t see a future for herself in the US.

She isn’t alone in feeling dread, as a number of LGBTQ+ Americans have expressed feeling scared and “completely numb” following Trump’s overwhelming victory.

“I’ve thought this for a while but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don’t see my future being in the United States,” Wilson wrote. “Even if he’s only in office for four years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Musk responded by again misgendering his daughter and saying “the woke mind virus” had killed her, a comment that one viral tweet labelled as “truly evil.”

Absolutely disgusting way of saying that he hates trans people so much he doesn’t see them as human beings. And to say that about his own kid is truly evil. pic.twitter.com/gDu1xvD2RG — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) November 7, 2024

Vivian Jenna Wilson took to Threads to hit back at Elon Musk, as she has in the past, saying that he likes to be seen as the “victim in every scenario imaginable.”

In July, Musk spoke to right-wing commentator Jordan Peterson and misgendered his daughter throughout. “They call it deadnaming for a reason, the reason is your son is dead,” the tech billionaire said. “My son is dead, killed by the woke mind virus. I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that.”

Wilson, who no longer speaks to her father, responding mockingly again on Threads, which is a rival of Musk’s X/Twitter, wrote: “Last time I checked I am, indeed, not dead… I look pretty good for a dead b**ch.”

Prior to election day, Musk had warned that he would be “f**ked” if the Republicans didn’t win and proclaimed that the “woke mind virus” was replacing religion in the country.

