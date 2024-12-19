Jonathan Bailey has admitted he’s taken steps to protect that X-rated Fiyero picture, which supposedly sees him wearing nothing but his Wicked boots.

The actor, who played the love interest for Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba and Ariana Grande’s Glinda in Jon M. Chu’s movie adaptation of the musical, previously admitted in a promo video that he wore nothing but his Wicked boots the first time he tried on his character’s shoes.

In fact, he said that he wore nothing at all – and even has picture proof on the set of Wicked. He said during the video: “So my first in-person meeting, knowing I was going to play Fiyero, was with the guy who made my ‘Dancing Through Life’ boots.

“I think I flew over on a Tuesday and I was filming Bridgerton on the Wednesday to the Saturday, and as I got there, nothing arrived. So all I had was my Fiyero boots,” he said.

“And there’s an amazing photo – that no one’s ever gonna see of me – in nothing but my boots, which sort of felt right for Fiyero somehow,” the actor explained.

In a recent interview with 10 FirstNews, the star admitted that he’s had to resort to new measures to protect his image from ever reaching the wider world.

“That’s all I had to wear, so I popped them on and thought I’d document it,” he explained of the X-rated image. To this, his co-star Jeff Goldblum asked him to clarify if he “took a picture”.

“I did,” he responded. “And I’ve also locked my iCloud. I’ve put two-factor authentication on there,” Bailey admitted with laughter.”

But in the wise words of Goldblum, who plays The Wizard of Oz, “There’s no guaranteed security for that kind of thing.”

“[email protected],” Bailey joked, referring to his character’s origins in Winkie Country.

Wicked: Part One is out now in cinemas. Wicked: For Good is out in cinemas on 21 November 2025.