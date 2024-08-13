Jonathan Bailey is swapping the ballrooms of Bridgerton for the yellow bricks of Oz, as fans get a full look at him in character as the “genuinely self-absorbed and deeply shallow” Fiyero in Wicked.

A brand new teaser trailer for Jon M. Chu’s new musical film adaptation introduces Fellow Travelers star and gay acting icon Jonathan Bailey as swanky love interest Fiyero, aka “Oz’s most eligible bachelor”.

The clip begins with Galinda the Good Witch, played by Ariana Grande, peering hopefully at a newspaper article declaring that Fiyero has been spotted at Shiz University.

Galinda, dressed pretty in pink, squeals and runs off – presumably to become Galinda the Glam Witch in time for his appearance in Oz.

Arriving at the university to a red carpet welcome, the dreamy Fiyero pulls Galinda and munchkin Boq (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical star Ethan Slater) in for an embrace, telling them that “the responsibility to corrupt my fellow students falls to me”.

In response, leading lady Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) – also known as The Wicked Witch of the West – goes green with envy.

Fiyero parades about the university’s library and the Oz Dust ballroom, decked out in a blue and gold buttoned up waistcoat, as he embarks on what is likely to be one of his several musical numbers.

Yet the star’s best line in the clip comes when he meets Elphaba face-to-face, and she scolds him: “You pretend to be shallow and self-absorbed.”

In response, he scathingly quips: “Erm, excuse me, there is no pretence here. I happen to be genuinely self-absorbed and deeply shallow.”

The tease also gives us a swift look at Saturday Night Live star and gay comic Bowen Yang in role as Galinda’s college pal Pfannee, who appears less than impressed with Fiyero’s arrival.

Bowen Yang plays Pfannee in Wicked. (Universal Pictures)

Wicked will follow the same story as its namesake musical stage show, which recollects the fractured relationship between Galinda and Elphaba before the infamous events of The Wizard of Oz occurred.

Years before Dorothy ever donned those ruby slippers, Galinda and Elphaba were battling university roommates turned close allies turned mortal rivals, as the Wizard of Oz (played by Jeff Goldblum in the new film) made it his mission to defame the woefully misunderstood Elphaba.

Fiyero has a fairly pivotal role in the film, considering he is the love interest of both Elphaba and Galinda, fanning the flames of their rivalry.

While excitement for Wicked has been high since the film version was announced in – astonishingly – 2012, the new trailer has fans firmly divided.

“People who think this is going to be an awards contender genuinely amaze me,” wrote one social media user in response to the new Jonathan Bailey-led trailer.

“I’m still completely mystified by the lighting and contrast in the way this movie was shot. Why are all the colours muted??? Why is everything backlit,” questioned a second.

“Jonathan Bailey and Bowen Yang are the only reasons I’m watching this movie,” a third fan wrote, as a fourth warned: “I’m so excited I’m going to be sick.”

Popular? It’s going to be popular? We’ll see.

Wicked is released in cinemas on 22 November. The second part of the film will be released on 26 November 2025.

