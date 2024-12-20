Queer erotica writer Chuck Tingle has announced his latest book, declaring on Bluesky that it would focus on bisexual drones after there were mysterious sightings of the flying objects over New Jersey.

Tingle wrote that his “brand new tingler” would be titled Bisexually Pounded by the Mysterious New Jersey Drones.

Mysterious objects and flashing lights have been spotted in the skies across the United States over the last month, with many people hypothesising that they’re Chinese or Russian spy drones, others insisting that they’re prototype military aircraft, and some even suggesting that they’re alien spaceships.

The full cover, which is a work of art, frankly (Chuck Tingle/Instagram)

Chuck Tingle’s swiftly-written book sees main character Hank discovering the truth behind the recent strange drone sightings and then getting involved in a bisexual drone/human threesome. Because why not?

The synopsis reads: “When two of these drones arrive at Hank’s door, the truth starts gradually falling into place,” the book’s description reads. “It seems there’s much more happening in the New Jersey skies than previously thought, and it’s more erotic — and bisexual — than anyone could’ve ever imagined.”

“This erotic tale is 4,000 words of sizzling bisexual drone on human threesome action.”

Some may have heard of Chuck Tingle before, but for the uninformed, here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Chuck Tingle?

Chuck Tingle (Gage Skidmore/Wikimeda Commons)

Tingle is an author of niche gay erotica novels, primarily featuring monsters, dinosaurs, imaginary creatures, and anthropomorphised inanimate objects.

Tingle self-publishes his books through Amazon under a pseudonym.

Little is known about who Tingle really is, and when he makes in-person appearances to promote his books, he maintains his anonymity by wearing sunglasses over a pink sack on his head which has “love is real” written on it in black marker.

Chuck Tingle has said he himself is bisexual and lives in Billings, Montana. He is also autistic and has a son named Jon.

He first began self-publishing erotic fiction through Amazon in 2014, referring to his books as ‘Tinglers’.

Tingle has said he uses Photoshop to create his own book covers.

Another of Chuck TIngle’s latest works (Chuck Tingle/Instagram)

What are some of Chuck Tingle’s most popular books?

Tingle has written over 100 books, with the most popular ones titled Bury Your Gays, Pounded in the Butt by My Own Butt, and Trans Wizard Harriet Porber and the Bad Boy Parasaurolophus.

Bury Your Gays has a rating of 4.18 on Goodreads and was nominated for a Goodreads Choice Award earlier this year. It is a horror story, following a “jaded scriptwriter” who is being “pressured by his producers to kill off a gay character in the upcoming season finale.”

Pounded in the Butt by My Own Butt has a rating of 3.84 on Goodreads and sees scientists combining the DNA from the main character Kirk’s “butt, brain, and a hawk” which results in “a handsome, living ass who immediately sweeps Kirk off of his feet over a candlelit dinner for two”.

Trans Wizard Harriet Porber and the Bad Boy Parasaurolophus is a Harry Potter-parody that has a rating of 3.94 on Goodreads and sees the protagonist Harriet Porber and “an angsty bard named Snabe” engaged in a romance, but “two devious sentient motorcycles” named Dellatrix and Braco throw a wrench into things.

What’s the deal with the drones in New Jersey?

Mysterious “drones” have been spotted across the United States in recent weeks, with people putting pressure on federal agencies to provide more information about the strange objects.

Drones have been sighted in at least six states, including New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Ohio, with many people uploading footage of the drones to social media platforms.

Officials have urged calm and said that there is no evidence the drones are a security threat. However, arrests have been made in connection with drone flying near restricted areas in Massachusetts and California.

The sightings began on November 18 near Morris County, New Jersey, and it’s believed that drones have been seen every night since then.

The governors of Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Virginia said they were aware of the sightings and that state police were involved.

It is unclear where the drones come from and what they are used for but the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says that there are nearly 800,000 drones registered across the United States, used for both commercial and recreational purposes as well as for law enforcement.

White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said that the FBI were checking out the tips they’ve received about the drones, but none of them appear nefarious.

He said: “We assess that the sightings to date include a combination of lawful commercial drones, hobbyist drones and law enforcement drones, as well as manned fixed-wing aircrafts, helicopters, and even stars that were mistakenly reported as drones.”

“I can’t rule out the fact that we might find some sort of illegal or criminal activity, some nefarious activity, (but) all I can do is tell you that right now we see none of that.”