LGBTQ+ organisations in Ohio have urged Governor Mike DeWine to veto an anti-LGBTQ+ bill, likened to Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, which would require students to be outed to their parents.

DeWine had indicated that he will sign the controversial House Bill 8, which would require schools and teachers to reveal students’ sexuality to their parents.

The bill has been condemned for having the potential to lead a “forced outing” of students, as highlighted by Dara Atkinson from TransOhio.

It would also require public schools to inform parents about so-called “sexuality” content materials and requires school districts to create a mandatory religious release time policy.

Equality Ohio has described the bill as “harmful” and, along with other LGBTQ+ organisations, has compared it to Florida’s Don’t Say Gay law which passed in 2022. LGBTQ+ organisations are calling on DeWine to veto it.

‘This should be the end of the line’

Equality Ohio says lawmakers are “causing real harm to LGBTQ+ youth to score political points”. (Unsplash)

In a statement, Equality Ohio’s executive director, Dwayne Steward, said: “HB 8 shamefully suggests to LGBTQ+ students that there is something wrong with them that should be hidden, and it punishes teachers and staff for supporting LGBTQ+ students who are already targets of bullying and harassment.

“With just days to go before the end of the legislative session, this should be the end of the line and this harmful bill should not be prioritized by the House.”

‘Deeply disappointed’

Kaleidoscope Youth Center, which supports LGBTQ+ youth, said it is “deeply disappointed that the legislature decided once again to attack LGBTQIA+ youth by passing yet another bill that will make schools less safe and inclusive for queer and transgender people.”

TransOhio said that the bill is a “harmful step backward”, adding: “By mandating the reporting of students’ assumed gender identities and behaviours to parents, the law breaches student privacy, erodes trust, and puts vulnerable children at risk of harm”.

Ohio Education Association President Scott DiMauro said of the bill: “It unnecessarily entangles state government in regulating communications between parents and educators, sowing distrust rather than fostering the collaboration needed to ensure all students can learn, grow, and thrive.”