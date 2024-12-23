120 anti-trans bills filed in US ahead of 2025 legislative session

The past 12 months have been unprecedented for the sheer number of anti-LGBTQ+ bills lodged in the US, and it looks like 2025 will be no different.

Some 120 bills targeting the trans community have already been filed before the 2025 legislative session even gets underway, according to an independent legislative tracker.

The community-based tracker, monitored by journalist Erin Reed, recorded a 150 per cent increase in anti-trans bills proposed compared to this time last year. It has only documented 35 pro-LGBTQ+ bills.

In 2023, Reed, along with volunteers maintaining the tracker, monitored 80 anti-trans bills that had been proposed before the 2024 legislative session began.

Several of the new bills aim to strip legal recognition from trans people entirely, while others have continued to implement toilet and sports bans. The proposed legislation, Reed said, have been filed in Texas and Missouri, with “more being added every day.”

Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wyoming have all filed anti-trans bills.

There have been more than 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills proposed in the US during the 2024 legislative session. (Getty)

The American Civil Liberties Union has tracked at least 574 anti-LGBTQ+ bills during the 2024 legislative session, with 223 of them aiming to restrict student and educator rights in some capacity, while 117 included healthcare restrictions such as banning gender-affirming care, and 128 weakened civil rights laws.

Of those, 396 were defeated, 62 have continued to advance through state houses and 46 have passed into law.

This wave of homophobic legislation comes as the US Supreme Court hears the case of US v Skrmetti, which is likely to set a legal precedent for gender-affirming care bans across the country.



