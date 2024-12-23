Lady Gaga’s next album is all about ‘love’ – and dance

Lady Gaga has revealed that her next album will be inspired and informed by “industrial” dance music.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Lady Gaga said she had collaborated “with all the DJs and Gesaffelstein” on her new album.

She said: “I loved learning about industrial music and about all the different crevices of electronic music. One of the things I’ve probably been judged for in my career was not sticking to one thing. But not sticking to one thing is my life force.”

The album is expected to be released early next year, and Gaga said that the songs were very diverse.

“The record is full of my love of music — so many different genres, so many different styles, so many different dreams. It leaps around genre in a way that’s almost corrupt. And it ends with love. That’s the answer to all the chaos in my life is that I find peace with love,” Gaga explained.

She said that with every song that she wrote, she “just kept getting kind of swept away in these different dreams [she] was having about the past – almost like a recollection of all these bad decisions”.

“But it ends in this very happy place,” she added.

Two of the album’s songs have already been released, one was titled ‘Disease’ and the other titled ‘Die With A Smile’, which featured Bruno Mars and became the fastest song to reach one billion streams on Spotify.

‘Die With A Smile’ was the epitome of leaping around genre, featuring rock, country, and R&B sounds.

You may like to watch

The song has already been nominated for two Grammys, Pop Duo/Group Performance – which Gaga has won twice with ‘Shallow’ and ‘Rain On Me’ – and Song of the Year.

She said that ‘Die With A Smile’, which came out of an idea Mars had and shared with her – is “a huge part” of her album: “It was like this missing piece.”