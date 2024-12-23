Trans activists in Canada ‘appalled’ by new bus ads

Trans activists have condemned a new ad appearing on buses in one Canadian city that carries a message suggesting medical transitions is harmful to minors.

The ad has appeared on a number of buses in London, Ontario, with an illustration of children and the text reading: “Put the brakes on medical transitions for minors.”

It also points to a website which calls on concerned citizens to “take action” to “stop medical transition for minors”.

The ad was purchased by the Association for Reformed Political Action (ARPA) – which is described as a grassroots Christian advocacy organisation – to appear on three buses in the London Transit Commission’s (LTC) fleet.

John Sikkema, ARPA’s director of law and policy, told CBC News that the ad intends to challenge the idea that “transitioning” wouldn’t cause harm.

Elliot Duvall, a transgender man who lives in London, told CBC News that the ad should not have been allowed: “It’s absolutely appalling to be honest with you. It’s also hard because every person, whether they’re a minor or not, should have health-care rights.”

Despite pushback from Duvall and complaints from others, the chair of the LTC, Stephanie Marentette, said the ads cannot be taken down because they adhere the LTC’s advertisement policy but that they do “not reflect the views and values” of the transit authority.

Marentette told CBC News: “Unless something is egregious or amounting to hate speech. that would trigger an exception. Unfortunately we don’t have the ability to arbitrate what types of ads go on the side of our buses.”

Gender-affirming care is endorsed by both the Canadian Psychological Association and the Canadian Pediatric Society.

You may like to watch

This involves allowing kids to socially transition, but nothing medical is done before the onset of puberty.

Surgical options are not considered until kids reach the age of 18 in Canada, or in some rare cases when they are 16 or 17 but “only if they’ve already had ‘a significant duration of care'” according to CBC News.