What time does Graham Norton’s New Year’s Eve special start and who are the guests?

LGBTQ+ icon Graham Norton will be closing out the year with a special edition of his chat show. The Graham Norton New Year’s Eve Show will boast a host of great guests as well as highlights from the past year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the New Year’s special, including what time it starts, how to watch it and which guests you can expect to join Graham Norton on the famous sofa.

Who are the guests on the show?

Robbie Williams is one of the stars appearing on Norton’s sofa. (Marc Piasecki/Getty)

Singer and showman Robbie Williams will be one of the guests on Graham Norton’s sofa, presumably talking about the upcoming biopic Better Man, in which he’s portrayed as a CGI chimp. No… that isn’t a typing error.

Better Man has received rave reviews since it was released, with a 93% score on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. One critic wrote: “A Robbie Williams biopic where he plays himself as a CGI monkey shouldn’t work, but director Michael Gracey defies all expectations.”

Robbie Williams will also be performing in the studio.

He will be joined Bohemian Rhapsody and Oppenheimer star Rami Malek who will be talking about his West End appearance in Oedipus, at London’s Old Vic from 21 January. He is also set to be seen in historical drama Nuremberg, opposite Russell Crowe and Richard E Grant, next year.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse is another guest and will be giving the inside information about the Strictly live tour.

And comedian and former Doctor Who star John Bishop will be celebrating his 25 Years of Stand Up, which kicks off in October.

More surprise guests are also expected.

What time does The Graham Norton New Year’s Eve show begin?

The special will air on BBC One from 10.25pm on 31 December.

