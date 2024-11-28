Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has said that he felt his old style of judging bordered on bullying.

The Australian-born choreographer admitted that he’s softened his criticisms over the 20 years the show has aired on the BBC. If viewed through a modern lens, his acid remarks could be viewed as “cutting and bullying”, he added.

“I was really harsh 20 years ago,” he told Radio Times. “When I look back, I think: ‘Ooh, that’s cutting’. It would now be classed as bullying and I’d be cancelled.”

Horwood, who is notorious for handing out marks of just one to contestants, previously called Ann Widdecombe a “dancing hippo” and told Jeremy Vine that he danced like “a stork that had been struck by lightning”.

The judge, who has been on Strictly‘s panel since it first aired in 2004, said that softening his blows over his career was more than just about watching his own back, but also about helping the dancers improve.

“It’s not fear of being cancelled,” he said. “It’s just, how can I reach out to them and help them, rather than just saying: ‘This is wrong, that’s wrong’. I’m thinking more like a teacher than a judge.

“If the standard is low, I really haven’t got anything to say except what’s wrong with it. But this series, there’s been an awful lot that’s right with everything.”

His change of heart was also, in part, down to the talent of the latest roster of stars. Speaking about the current season, Horwood said they were “much more talented now than they use to be”.

He went on to say that in the past: “We had snooker players and politicians, and it was pretty tough on people who couldn’t dance. I was very direct. I do still say what’s wrong but you can wrap the truth in a nice way.”

