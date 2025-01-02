Congratulations might be in order! Chloë Grace Moretz has hinted that she is engaged to her girlfriend Kate Harrison after the pair sported matching rings.

The 27-year-old actress came out as gay in November 2024 during an endorsement post for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and confirmed her long-term relationship with model Harrison.

Moretz took to Instagram on New Year’s Day (1 January 2025) to share a carousel of images from the past year, all whilst seeming to confirm her engagement to her partner.

“Happiest New Year,” the Kick-Ass star captioned the photos, which included a sweet image of her and Harrison holding hands at the beach and wearing matching rings on their ring fingers.

“So thankful for what this year has brought,” she continued. “The people, the places, our families, our health, our love. Wishing all of you a peaceful start to this new year.”

Harrison and Moretz have long been romantically linked. They were spotted kissing outside a restaurant in Malibu, California, in December 2018, just months after Hollywood star Moretz broke up with Brooklyn Beckham, the son of former England football captain David Beckham.

They were spotted together again in Santa Monica, California, in August 2022.

Last January, Moretz posted a clip of herself and Harrison smiling in a New Year’s Day slideshow on Instagram, in which she thanked all the “incredible people” in her life, and they were together at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Las Vegas.

Moretz, who starred in the conversion therapy drama The Miseducation of Cameron Post in 2018, and Harrison sat together at the 2023 US Open tennis championships.

Earlier this year, the actress shared a photo of her giving Harrison a piggyback at Disneyland, captioning it the “happiest place on Earth”.

The couple also sparked engagement rumours in March when Moretz was seen wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger at a Louis Vuitton party.

We’re sending all our well-wishes and congratulations to the pair!