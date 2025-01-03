In news that almost no one finds surprising, bigots have been making even more unsolicited comments about women’s bodies. Now, they are aiming at Women’s National Basketball Association star Angel Reese for her New Year’s Eve outfit.

On 31 December, the 22-year-old Chicago Sky player took to Instagram to share her look ahead of the celebrations.

Despite looking incredible in the floor-length leopard print gown – not that her appearance should matter to anyone else – Reese was met with backlash for how her body looked in the cut-out dress.

Some even commented that she should “stick to basketball”, believing the notion that professional sportswomen can’t also get dressed up and enjoy themselves outside of their profession.

In response, the WNBA star has appeared to delete her social media account on the platform.

Onlookers left unsolicited comments about the basketball player’s body. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

However, her supporters have spoken up in defence of the basketball player. “Why are yall mad at Angel Reese for looking good as f***? Lmao,” commented one on X (formerly Twitter).

“Angel Reese bothers people because she doesn’t fit the stereotypical tomboy-dressed basketball player,” another noted. “She literally isn’t doing anything but having media visibility and being cute dressed like a normal woman her age.”

A third added: “She’s a gorgeous young girl just living life. I hate that she deactivated her account because of the insecurities of others.”

Unfortunately, Reese is not the only woman athlete who has been subjected to criticism based solely on her appearance. Simone Biles, who is the most decorated gymnast of all time thanks to her 11 Olympic medals, hit back at critics at the Paris 2024 Olympics who decided to pick her hairstyles apart.

Outside of the sporting community, the far right has used both actress Sydney Sweeney and last year’s Miss Universe winner to fuel the war on “wokeness”. Rather than celebrating their achievements, bigots have reduced these women down to their appearance to comment on society’s ideals.

Just because someone is in the public eye, doesn’t give anyone the right to comment on their body.