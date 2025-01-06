The Vivienne, best known for winning the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has died aged just 32 – and tributes have been pouring in, including from their ex-husband.

The Vivienne’s publicist Simon Jones announced the death of the drag star, whose real name is Jamie Lee Williams, on Sunday (January 5), writing on Instagram that they were “incredibly loved, warm-hearted, and amazing.”

The star’s ex-husband, David Ludford, expressed his grief in a statement posted to Facebook, in which he said that being with The Vivienne had changed his life.

He wrote: “My heart literally sank when I got the call! Never in a million years did I think I’d ever be writing anything like this about James Lee Williams [The Vivienne].

“This man changed my life so much from the day we first met in August 2017 in Gran Canaria! We literally clicked straight away and we knew we was going to be together for along time! He made me feel love and shown me what it was really like to love someone.”

Ludford and Williams had been divorced for over a year but had a six-year long relationship prior to their separation.

“We were together 6 years and we loved each other so much and you can’t take [that] away,” Ludford continued.

Addressing Williams in his post, Ludford added: “I’m so happy to say I not only met you but we were together, we were husbands, and you were the biggest part of my [life] for such a long time! You will always always have a place in my heart. Going to miss you more than people will ever know, sleep tight angel.”

According to the Manchester Evening News, police were called out to an address in Cheshire on Sunday after they received reports of a sudden death. The cause of death has not yet been revealed by either Jones or the police, but a statement from the police emphasised that there were “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding Williams’ death.

Williams has received tributes from Drag Race icon Michelle Visage, the show itself, the BBC, as well as countless other drag queens who knew The Vivienne and wanted to honour their UK drag sister.