RuPaul’s Drag Race, the BBC, and World of Wonder – the production company behind the hit drag competition series – have issued statements following the death of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne.

James Lee Williams, best known as The Vivienne, winner of Drag Race UK season one and competitor on All Stars 7, died aged 32 over the weekend.

A statement posted to the official RuPaul’s Drag Race social media pages described the late drag icon and West End performer as “an inspiration”.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of The Vivienne. Her talent, humor, and dedication to the art of drag was an inspiration,” the statement reads.

“She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will live on as a beacon of creativity and authenticity – she embodied what it means to be a true champion. Our hearts go out to her family and fans during this difficult time.”

In its own tribute, the BBC – which has hosted the British version of the drag competition since its inception in 2019 – described Williams’ passing as “deeply sad”.

“We are currently processing the deeply sad news of the passing of James Lee Williams, known to many as The Vivienne. We are fiercely proud of The Vivienne’s achievements, including winning the first ever series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,” the BBC’s youth audience controller Fiona Campbell said in the statement.

“Right now our thoughts are with their family and friends, the Drag Race sisterhood and their many fans.”

World of Wonder, which is the production company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race and owned by Drag Race creators Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, said Williams would be “greatly missed”.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of James Lee Williams, AKA The Vivienne this weekend. Her talent, humor and kindness were an inspiration,” the post reads.

“She achieved so much in her career and will be greatly missed. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends, who request the time and privacy required to grieve.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars including judge Michelle Visage and The Vivienne’s All Stars 7 co-stars Jinkx Monsoon, Shea Couleé, Trinity The Tuck and Jaida Essence Hall have all shared emotional tributes to The Vivienne.

Other Drag Race queens including Tia Kofi and Danny Beard have paid tribute to their UK drag sister, alongside British stars Antony Cotton, Rylan, Patsy Palmer, and Juno Dawson.

While The Vivienne found international fame through her appearances on Drag Race, she went on to become a multi-hypenate entertainer, making her way to the final of Dancing On Ice in 2023 and appearing regularly on British TV game shows.

After appearances in TV dramas including This Is Going To Hurt and Emmerdale, she made her West End debut in 2024, starring as The Wicked Witch of the West in the revival of The Wizard of Oz.

In a statement announcing Williams’ death, publicist Simon Jones stated that “no further details” about their death would be released, and asked that the star’s family are given “time and privacy” to grieve.