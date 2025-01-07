The body of an 18-year-old trans woman, who had fled persecution in Saudi Arabia, wasn’t found for two days, an inquest has heard.

Emma Alraabeah fled to the UK in 2022, aged 16. Emergency services were called to her flat in Harlow, Essex, last June after a friend told them of Alraabeah’s talk about taking her own life and the fact she hadn’t answered any calls or texts for two days.

Senior coroner for Essex Lincoln Brookes recorded a verdict of suicide, the BBC reported.

Struggled with ‘issues of self-neglect’

The coroner heard that Alraabeah began identifying as trans/non-binary at the age of14 and had told her GP that changing gender in Saudi Arabia could result in prison or death. The persecution she would’ve faced led her to come to the UK as a “separated migrant”.

The Harlow College student asked to start hormone therapy in October 2022. She was living in supported accommodation on the 14th floor of a tower block and the inquest was told that she had been leading an “online life,” had “isolated herself,” and was struggling with “issues of self-neglect.”

Her family were aware of the inquest but did not attend, Brookes said.

Homosexuality is illegal in Saudi Arabia, with the death penalty among the punishments for those found to have engaged in same-sex acts. In addition, LGBTQ+ topics are censored and it is illegal to be trans because Sharia Law prohibits what it calls “cross-dressing”.

“I am cognisant of the fact she was in a foreign country, away from her birth family,” Brookes said. “I have no doubt the journey she was on came with lots of other difficulties: being a young trans person alongside the difficulties any teenager has to put up with.”

Suicide is preventable. Readers who are affected by the issues raised in this story are encouraged to contact the Samaritans on 116 123 (www.samaritans.org), or Mind on 0300 123 3393 (www.mind.org.uk). Readers in the US are encouraged to contact the National Suicide Prevention Line on 1-800-273-8255.

