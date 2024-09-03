Hamilton extends its West End run and releases more tickets

Smash-hit musical Hamilton has extended its West End run into late 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The award-winning show about the founding fathers is now booking until 27 September, 2025 at the Victoria Palace Theatre.

Tickets for the musical’s West End run are available to buy from Love Theatre.

Currently leading the show is Alex Sawyer as Alexander Hamilton, Jay Perry as Aaron Burr, Nathania Ong as Eliza Hamilton, Emily-Mae as Angelica Schuyler, Simbi Akande as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds.

With Thomas Vernal as George Washington, Lemuel Knights as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Jordan Castle as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jordan Benjamin as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Joel Montague as King George III.

Alongside its West End extension, the show will continue its first ever UK tour across 2024 and 2025.

This includes dates planned for Dublin, Cardiff, Southampton, Liverpool, Sunderland and Norwich.

Hamilton is notable for featuring all non-white actors as the Founding Fathers and other historical figures as a way to weave the tale of “America then, as told by America now”.

It draws heavily from hip-hop, soul and R&B in its soundtrack which features “My Shot”, “Aaron Burn, Sir”, “Right Hand Man” and “The Story of Tonight”.

Since its sold-out debut run on Broadway in 2015 the musical has received a record-breaking 16 Tony Award nominations, winning 11 including Best Musical.

You can find out everything you need to know about Hamilton tickets in the West End and UK and Ireland tour dates below.

How to get Hamilton tickets for its West End run?

Tickets are now available for Hamilton until at least 27 September, 2025 via lovetheatre.com.

The show runs six days a week between Monday and Saturday at 7:30pm with matinee shows also on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2:30pm.

If you’re after tickets for Hamilton’s UK tour dates in Liverpool and Sunderland then they’re available to buy from ATG Tickets.