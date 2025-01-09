Dancing on Ice is set to pay tribute to James Lee Williams, better-known as The Vivienne – the first winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK – during its opening episode.

Writing in a post on Instagram on Sunday (5 January), publicist Simon Jones revealed that the “incredibly loved” drag performer and actor had died at the age of 32.

Dancing on Ice returns on Sunday and will pay its respects to The Vivienne. The drag star competed Colin Grafton last year, finishing third.

An insider told The Sun: “The Vivienne was a trailblazer and was the first drag artist to appear on Dancing on Ice. ITV wants to pay their respects and will put out a tribute on Sunday night’s show. The team working on the show loved Viv and wanted to do something to honour them.”

The Vivienne appeared on ITV’s Dancing on Ice in 2023. (ITV)

In a statement, Cheshire Police said that officers were called to an address in Chorlton-by-Backford, approximately three miles from Chester, on Sunday afternoon.

There were “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding the drag star’s death, they added.

RuPaul was one of those who paid tribute to The Vivienne (R). (Getty)

Her death sparked an outpouring of love, with RuPaul remembering her as “an incredibly talented queen and a lovely human being”.

The Vivienne’s best friend in the Drag Race universe, Baga Chipz, also shared a moving tribute, writing: “You will always be the [Thelma] to my Louise and I’ll always talk to you before I go on stage because, let’s face it, you were a bloody powerhouse when you hit that stage. Always there for me when I needed you.

“My beautiful boy. My James. Our Viv.”

