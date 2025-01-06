Drag Race UK legend Baga Chipz has paid an emotional tribute to her “bestest friend”, The Vivienne, following the performer’s sudden death.

James Lee Williams, best known as The Vivienne – the first ever winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and competitor on All Stars 7 – died aged 32 over the weekend, their publicist confirmed in a post on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (5 January), Baga Chipz posted a heartfelt tribute to The Vivienne, alongside joyful photos of the pair together.

The Vivienne died aged 32. (Getty Images)

She wrote: “My beautiful, talented, mad, bestest friend in the whole wide world. Not just my sister but also my brother. You would have laughed your bollocks off tonight Viv… I was in the bloody bingo!

“How we loved the spinners, having a fag with the old girls outside… I had a jäger bomb and a fag in the smoking area on my own and raised a glass whilst talking to you in the sky beautiful (was very EastEnders).”

She went on to question, “what am I gonna do without you? Who am I gonna be naughty with?”

Baga Chipz added that she is grateful to Drag Race for bringing them together, adding that The Vivienne will always be “the (Thelma) to my Louise” and that she will continue to talk to her before going onstage in honour of the fact her best friend was “a bloody power house when you hit that state.”

‘Get the drinks in for me love’

She added: “My beautiful boy. My James. Our Viv. You taught me the true meaning of sisterhood but more importantly you taught me how to do a cut crease. I’m sending all my love to your mama and family, me and the girls will always be there for them. I’m gonna bloody miss you friend. Get the drinks in for me love.”

Her moving tribute has been flooded with support, with many simply writing, “thinking of you,” and others praising the Drag Race UK icon for her “beautiful tribute.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race, the BBC and World of Wonder – the production company behind the hit drag competition series – have issued statements following the death of The Vivienne, with Drag Race stars and judge Michelle Visage leading tributes.

Michelle Visage described Williams as a “beacon to so many” in a moving tribute on Instagram, sharing photos of the pair together.

Doctor Who writer Russell T Davies described The Vivienne as being “on the cusp of graduating to West End stardom” in a tribute on Instagram, while Shea Couleé, who appeared alongside The Vivienne on All Stars 7, wrote: “I’m in complete and utter shock. This is so devastating.”