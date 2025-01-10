TV

The Traitors US fans go wild after Bob the Drag Queen becomes a ‘traitor’

Bob The Drag Queen without drag wearing a white shirt and in drag wearing a bright yellow top.

Drag Race royalty Bob The Drag Queen is a contestant on The Traitors US season 3. (Getty)

RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Bob The Drag Queen has been chosen as a traitor on the third season of The Traitors US

During the first episode of the new season, which features an all-celebrity cast, Bob the Drag Queen was chosen as a traitor by host Alan Cumming. The other traitors are former Big Brother contestant Danielle Reyes and Survivor stars Carolyn Wiger and Rob Mariano. 

The group of 21 players, including Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari, and gay British aristocrat, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, will compete for a cash prize of up to $250,000. 

Fans on social media have shared their excitement about the choice of Bob The Drag Queen, especially alongside Reyes. 

“I never thought beyond my wildest dreams Danielle Reyes and Bob the Drag Queen would be in the same room, let alone freak out upon seeing the other is a traitor,” one person wrote on X. 

Comments under the post call the duo “iconic”, with some even branding the moment “the greatest of the episode”. 

One person warned: “They’d better pull it together before one of them is banished. The goal is to blend in not stand out.” Another commented, “It’s everything I ever wanted.” 

You may like to watch

Other fans of the Drag Race star shared memes.

Season three of The Traitors US is streaming on Peacock.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

More:

How did this story make you feel?

Sending reaction...
Thanks for your feedback!

Please login or register to comment on this story.

Register to save articles and more. It'll only take a minute and it's free.
JOIN US TODAY!