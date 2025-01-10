RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Bob The Drag Queen has been chosen as a traitor on the third season of The Traitors US.

During the first episode of the new season, which features an all-celebrity cast, Bob the Drag Queen was chosen as a traitor by host Alan Cumming. The other traitors are former Big Brother contestant Danielle Reyes and Survivor stars Carolyn Wiger and Rob Mariano.

The group of 21 players, including Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari, and gay British aristocrat, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, will compete for a cash prize of up to $250,000.

Fans on social media have shared their excitement about the choice of Bob The Drag Queen, especially alongside Reyes.

BOB THE DRAG QUEEN AND DANIELLE REYES ARE TRAITORS #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/3qVmPfrsX9 — angel 🎀ྀིྀི (@whitenobletiger) January 10, 2025

“I never thought beyond my wildest dreams Danielle Reyes and Bob the Drag Queen would be in the same room, let alone freak out upon seeing the other is a traitor,” one person wrote on X.

Comments under the post call the duo “iconic”, with some even branding the moment “the greatest of the episode”.

One person warned: “They’d better pull it together before one of them is banished. The goal is to blend in not stand out.” Another commented, “It’s everything I ever wanted.”

I truly never thought beyond my wildest dreams Danielle Reyes and Bob the Drag Queen would ever be in the same room. Let alone freak out upon seeing the other is a Traitor



This is what makes #TheTraitorsUS an incredible reality TV Super Smash Brothers pic.twitter.com/gnYbasbLpE — Mike Bloom (@AMikeBloomType) January 10, 2025

Other fans of the Drag Race star shared memes.

BOB THE DRAG QUEEN SELECTED AS A TRAITOR #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/SOCWcUSsmS — Jörk – Priestess of Bushwick (@jcamp96) January 10, 2025

only one good traitor pick this season and its Bob the drag queen like i’m tired of the survivor and big brother people always getting chosen. we needed Dorinda as a traitor come on now.. pic.twitter.com/GHbOIJPGUi — jenny schecter apologist (@miagothgirl) January 10, 2025

BOB THE DRAG QUEEN IS A TRAITOR #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/rKJBgDae5T — Casey (@Caseyrtvstan) January 10, 2025

Season three of The Traitors US is streaming on Peacock.

