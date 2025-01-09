RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Bob The Drag Queen is bringing drama, glamour and winning energy to The Traitors US season three.

While UK-based The Traitors fans are crowning new queer icons and allies in players Leanne, Fozia and Linda as season three continues, The Traitors US is welcoming some well-established royalty into the castle for its third season.

Bob The Drag Queen, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season eight, comedy extraordinaire, and friend of Madonna, will enter Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands as one of 21 players in the now-iconic game of deception and dirty tricks. The first episode of The Traitors US season three airs on the Peacock streaming platform at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on 9 January.

Unlike its UK counterpart, the US edition is made up entirely of celebrity figures, and Bob The Drag Queen will be joined by likes of queer Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari, and gay British aristocrat, Lord Ivar Mountbatten.

Bob follows in the footsteps of her Drag Race sisters Peppermint, Miss Fiercalicious and Melinda Verga, all of whom have competed on different iterations of the gameshow.

In case you’ve been living under a rock or without internet access for the past few years, here’s what The Traitors is all about: a set of players enter a castle, and a select few are secretly declared Traitors, while the rest are Faithfuls.

All players have to convince each other that they are Faithful, banishing one player each night who they believe to be a Traitor. Each episode, the Traitors delight in “murdering” a Faithful player, whittling down the numbers until the final. Players compete in challenges to win prize money, which can be won either by any remaining Traitors in the final, or the Faithfuls, if they’ve successfully figured out and banished all Traitors by the end of the game.

The Traitors US season three trailer is finally here. (Peacock)

While camp, fringe-bearing icon Claudia Winkleman hosts the UK version, The Traitors US is hosted by gay Scottish actor, Alan Cumming.

Who is The Traitors star Bob The Drag Queen?

Bob The Drag Queen is best known as the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race season eight. She stormed the reality series in 2016, winning three challenges and eventually bagging the crown.

You may like to watch

Bob, also known by their alternative stage name Caldwell Tidicue, is non-binary and uses all pronouns.

Bob the Drag Queen. (Provided)

The drag star has had an impressively eclectic career since winning Drag Race nearly a decade ago, with projects across TV, film, music and podcasts.

They’ve co-hosted the multi award-winning podcast Sibling Rivalry with their friend and fellow Drag Race winner Monet X Change since 2018, and have also hosted the popular web series and official Drag Race review show The Pit Stop multiple times, most recently in 2022.

Bob The Drag Queen was part of the first three seasons of queer documentary drag series We’re Here between 2020 and 2022, and appeared on Drag Race spin-off Celebrity Drag Race as a mentor in 2020.

One of their most recent career highlights was being recruited by none other than Madonna as the official emcee on her worldwide Celebration Tour.

TV lovers may also know her from a broad range of appearances, including on Emmy Award-nominated comedy A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Simpsons, queer voguing competition Legendary, and new Ryan Murphy series, Doctor Odyssey.

She’s regularly embarking on global comedy tours, and released her comedy special Woke Man in a Dress in 2023. Last year, she appeared alongside Suzy Izzard in Netflix comedy documentary Outstanding.

Bob the Drag Queen. (WOW)

Bob The Drag Queen identifies as pansexual, and is known in the LGBTQ+ community for her fierce activism – including clapping back at hateful trolls.

In The Traitors US season three, fans can expect to see Bob clapping back at their fellow players too, as she recently teased “coercion and collusion”.

“All of my podcasts with Monét X Change has prepared me for this moment,” she joked during an episode of the Sloppy Seconds podcast in August.

“The manipulation, the lies, the gaslighting, the coercion, the collusion. A contusion! Has prepared me. I’m really proud of my performance on The Traitors.”

The Traitors US season 3 streams on Peacock in the US on January 9, 2025, from 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.