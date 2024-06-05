RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen and Selling Sunset icon Chrishell Stause have both been confirmed for the third season of The Traitor US.

There are two questions every viewer has to ask themselves while watching the American version of BBC’s dastardly reality competition series The Traitors. The first: “Are they a faithful?” The second: “Are they a traitor?”

But following the announcement of the cast list for season three of the show, broadcast Stateside by network Peacock, they’ll have to add a third query to this list: “Is it fashion?”

That’s right, RuPaul’s Drag Race victor Bob the Drag Queen, Madonna’s right-hand woman for her recent Celebration tour and Pit Stop hostess with the most-ess has been confirmed for season three of The Traitors – and she’s not the only gay icon on the list.

Joining Bob to determine who is a Faithful or a Traitor, and build up a prize pot while surviving murders and banishment, will be property mogul and G-Flip’s wife, Chrishell Stause, from Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

Also on the cast is Lord Ivar Mountbatten; the first out gay member of the British monarchy, who married his partner James Coyle in 2018. He is the second cousin of King Charles III.

Though most Brits will be familiar with the UK version of the show, which is hosted by Fringe-In-Chief Claudia Winkleman, the US version is fronted by Alan Cumming in the same Scottish castle.

The official synopsis reads: “21 larger-than-life personalities who come together to compete in a series of missions with the objective of earning a cash prize of up to $250,000. The catch? Hidden amongst the Faithful contestants are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves.

“Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors ‘murder’ contestants one by one, but if the Faithful can banish all the Traitors before the end of the game, they’ll split the incredible prize.”

Which celebs are in The Traitors US season three cast?

Bob the Drag Queen and Chrishell Stause will be joined by 19 other celebs, many of whom are reality television professionals.

Other notable figures include Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari, Real Housewives royalty Dorinda Medley, scandal-hit Vanderpump Rules cast member Tom Sandoval and Zac Efron’s brother, Dylan Efron.

The full cast is available below:

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

Bob the Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Britney Haynes (Big Brother)

Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

Chanel Ayan (Real Housewives of Dubai)

Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

Ciara Miller (Summer House)

Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

Dolores Catania (Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Dorinda Medley (Real Housewives of New York City)

Dylan Efron (Zac Efron‘s brother)

Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)

Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (member of the British monarchy)

Nikki Garcia (WWE wrestler)

“Boston” Rob Mariano (Survivor)

Robyn Dixon (Real Housewives of Potomac)

Sam Asghari (Britney Spears’ ex-husband)

Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

Wells Adams (The Bachelorette)

No release date for The Traitors US, season three, has yet been confirmed.