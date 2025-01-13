Hundreds of people turned up to pay tribute to RuPaul’s Drag Race winner The Vivienne at an emotional vigil in Liverpool last night (12 January), as the star’s family expressed being “overwhelmed” by “love”.

Fans and loved ones of The Vivienne arrived by the steps of the city’s St George’s Hall landmark, which had been illuminated in green to honour the performer’s recent “dream” West End role as The Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz.

The Vivienne, also known as James Lee Williams, died on Sunday, 5 January, aged 32. They were best known for winning the inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019, and taking part in All Stars 7 in 2022.

In recent years, they had become a household name through appearances on TV shows including Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Hunted, and had begun a successful stage career.

During the moving vigil, fans watched on as The Vivienne’s friend Bobby Musker read out a statement from the star’s family, who paid tribute to the “son, brother, uncle and true icon” they have lost.

The Vivienne was one of the UK’s brightest queer entertainment stars. (Getty/Canva)

“As a family we are completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for James, The Vivienne,” the statement read, as per the BBC.

“From an early age it was evident he was destined for the stage… he was determined to pave his own way in this world.

“The road was not easy but the dream never, ever changed and James would always tell us that they would make it happen and they did.”

The tribute continued with their family stating how “unbelievably proud” they are of seeing what the star achieved.

“We will miss you for an eternity and for an eternity we will all love you,” it concluded.

The crowd watched as The Vivienne’s young niece Isabella thanked them for turning up to “celebrate” her uncle, adding: “I love you uncle James.”

Liverpool’s oldest LGBTQ+ charity Sahir House, which The Vivienne was an ambassador for, organised the vigil, which included a touching performance of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”.

Surreal and emotional gathering honouring The Vivienne in the city she called home 💚 pic.twitter.com/jnzEoURFYO — Paul McAuley (@paul_mcauley) January 12, 2025

Queer pop band Joey & the Hot Tub Boys performed “Heart of Stone” by Cher and “Heroes” by David Bowie, while attendees later released a flurry of green balloons into the sky as Wicked song “For Good” played over speakers.

In addition to performances, the crowd listened to speeches from The Vivienne’s friends and colleagues, including RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four winner and fellow Liverpool legend, Danny Beard.

Danny described The Vivienne as a “truly larger than life” character who was a “shining beacon of light for the LGBT community”.

“They taught us it was OK to live out loud,” Danny added.

Hundreds of people came out in #Liverpool for a vigil in memory of drag icon The Vivienne, who passed away last weekend.@thedannybeard, @simonjonespr & The Vivienne’s friend Bobby, on behalf of James’ family, were among those to pay their respects. pic.twitter.com/0hsXcsTqO9 — Hits Radio News | Liverpool & North West (@HitsLpoolNews) January 12, 2025

The vigil for The Vivienne. 💚 pic.twitter.com/f1O6lnQwPA — WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) January 12, 2025

Emmerdale star Liam Fox, who appeared recently in the touring production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang alongside The Vivienne, described the vigil as “so beautiful”.

“She was so loved by all who knew her which makes it all the more tragic to have lost her so young when there was so much more ahead for her,” he told Metro.

“Viv was a world class star, breaking boundaries and shining light wherever she went, but for them, there was no place like home. Liverpool, and her family and friends, did Viv proud tonight.”

Fans shared messages for The Vivienne at DragCon UK. (Getty)

At the opening of DragCon UK on Friday (10 January), Drag Race host RuPaul said that the weekend’s fan event would “remember our dear The Vivienne”.

Last night (12 January) also saw ITV competition Dancing On Ice pay a short tribute to the star, who appeared as the first ever drag competitor in 2023, making it all the way to the final.

