RuPaul has opened DragCon UK with a tribute to James Lee Williams, better known as The Vivienne.

It was announced on Sunday (5 January) that drag legend and musical theatre star The Vivienne had died at the age of 32. Police have said there were no suspicious circumstances.

At DragCon UK, which is taking place at ExCeL London this weekend (10 and 11 January), Drag Race host RuPaul paid tribute to the first winner of the UK’s version of the show.



“We want to focus on love and we are going to remember our dear The Vivienne with love, life and happiness because that’s what she was all about,” he said.

“She would love for you to live your lives, to be free, to have a lot of fun and to spread it around.”

Rupaul on the Vivienne’s passing at the Pink Carpet of DragCon UK pic.twitter.com/vteKDQPBph — Ra✨🦋 (@itssimplyangel) January 10, 2025

Organisers of the event have also set up a space for people to pay their respects.

“Please be mindful that we all process and experience grief differently and some people might not be ready yet to talk about the loss of someone important to them,” they wrote on Instagram.

“We’re providing a memorial booth space on the pink carpet where all attendees can pay tribute to The Vivienne, share condolences and speak about it, if they’re ready.”

You may like to watch

Volunteers from support charity Switchboard LGBTQ+ Helpline will be present for anyone in need of someone to talk to, they added.

RuPaul’s latest tribute follows one he posted on Instagram earlier in the week.

RuPaul said her heart is ‘broken’ following The Vivienne’s death. (Getty)

“With a broken heart, I join the entire Drag Race universe in mourning the loss of The Vivienne,” he shared, calling her “an incredibly talented queen and a lovely human being”.

Stars including Michelle Visage, Maya Jama, Rylan, Russell T Davies and Jinkx Monsoon have also shared moving tributes to The Vivienne this week, with ITV show Dancing On Ice – which the drag star competed on in 2023 – expected to pay tribute this weekend during the first show of its new series.

