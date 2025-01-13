X Factor star asked to perform at Eurovision 2025 – but not for the UK

Liverpool-born X Factor finalist Rebecca Ferguson has been asked to perform at Eurovision – by countries outside the UK.

The Liverpool singer revealed that a number of European countries have expressed interest in her representing them in Switzerland later this year.

During a TikTok Live, she was asked by a fan whether she would be representing the UK at Eurovision. The clip was later shared on X/Twitter, attracting more than 60,000 views.

“Well, I’ve got to tell you: no one’s messaged me to do it but what’s really interesting, I’ve had other offers from other countries,” she replied. “It’s a weird one for me because I’m being offered Eurovision by other countries to sing with their artists but I’m patriotic to my own country.

“At the same time, I’m like, well, my own country hasn’t asked me.”

Rebecca Ferguson competed on X Factor in 2010. (Getty)

Ferguson, who rose to fame when she appeared on The X Factor in 2010, has been told she can’t perform solo but could be part of a duo with someone from the country in question. The singer did not reveal which nations have contacted her.

I joined Rebecca Ferguson’s TikTok live and asked her if she’s representing the UK at Eurovision 2025 and her response was very interesting pic.twitter.com/hjsbYMPqS1 — allthingsadam.ie (@_allthingsadam_) January 10, 2025

If Ferguson accepts one of the offers, it would be the second time she has performed at Eurovision.

In 2023, she performed alongside Ukrainian singer Alyosha when the contest was held in Liverpool on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine. She previously admitted she hadn’t felt ready to perform, having given birth just three months earlier but did not want to pass up the opportunity.

This year’s competition will be held in Basel, with the grand final set for 17 May.

