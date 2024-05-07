The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest is right around the corner, and the world’s most-watched music competition is religiously marked in the calendars of the legions of queer fans who adore the camp, glitzy song contest.

The best party of the year is fast approaching in May, tickets are selling like hot cakes and, following Loreen’s victory in Liverpool last year, Eurovision will move to Malmö, in Sweden.

As each country hosts their national qualifying contest, we’re slowly learning more about the songs and artists competing for the coveted crown, including Ireland’s non-binary entry and the UK’s very own Olly Alexander, of Years & Years and It’s a Sin fame.

37 countries will be battling it out for the crown this year, with two semi-finals set to take place on 7 and 9 May ahead of the grand final on 11 May.

The draw on 30 January will decide which of the two semis each country will participate in – with the exception of the ‘Big Five’ countries of the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy, which all have an automatic place in the final.

On March 26 2024, Eurovision announced the running order the various countries will appear on stage – and which of the two semi-finals each country will star in: you can read more here. Want to know which of the 37 artists are members of the LGBTQ+ community? There are eight LGBTQ+ acts in total, you can find out here.

Here’s each country’s confirmed artist and song entry for Eurovision 2024

Albania – “Titan”, by Besa

Besa, dressed in glitzy all-gold outfit, won the hearts of the voting population in Albania with her song “Zemrën N’dorë, at the National Final Performance.

However, this isn’t the track she’ll perform at Eurovision 2024: she’ll be singing “Titan”.

Armenia – “Jako” by Ladaniva

Ladaniva have dropped the video energetic song Jako, ahead of their trip to Malmö in May. The duo is made up of Armenian vocalist Jaklin Baghdasaryan and French multi-instrumentalist Louis Thomas.

According to the official Eurovision website: “From traditional Balkan melodies to the rhythms of maloya, jazz and reggae, the duo’s songs have been said to transcend borders, blending traditional Armenian tunes with inspirations drawn from their extensive travels across Latin America, Africa and Réunion Island.”

Austria – “Games” by Kaleen

Pop star and professional dancer Kaleen will be competing on behalf of Austria. Presenting a techno-inspired pop track, “Games”, she’s elated to “show the world” what she can do.

“I haven’t fully grasped the fact yet, that I’ll be standing on that stage as an artist myself. I am in love with this world of lights and cameras and believe it’s a privilege to take the audience on a journey,” she said.

Australia – “One Milkali (One Blood)” by Electric Fields

Electronic duo Electric Fields will represent Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest with the song One Milkali (One Blood).

In a first for the Eurovision Song Contest, the song will incorporate Yankunytjatjara; an Aboriginal language of the Anangu peoples, one of the oldest living cultures on earth.

Azerbaijan – “Özünlə Apar” by Fahree feat. Ilkin Dovlatov

Fahree was born in Baku in 1995 and was brought up in an artistic family; his father was a jazz drummer, while his grandfather was a respected actor. His song “Özünlə Apar” will be performed alongside Ilkin Dovlatov: renowned for his contributions to Azerbaijani music as a mugham vocalist.

Belgium – “Before the Party’s Over” by Mustii

Having already released two studio albums, Mustii is a familiar figure in Belgian pop culture, and he’s made a for himself as a judge on Drag Race Belgique. His Eurovision 2024 song “Before The Party’s Over” is a belter.

Alongside his musical escapades, he’s known for an array of theatre and television productions, including La Trêve, Grave, Un Petit Boulot, and L’échange des Princesses.

Croatia – “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” by Baby Lasagna

Croatia will be represented by Baby Lasagna – a project by musician Marko Purišić – with the song “Rim Tim Tagi Dim”, a track representing a young person’s journey from Croatia in search of a bright future in another country.

“The title is the name of the folklore dance that comes from the village where the song’s hero is from,” Purišić said in an interview about the title “Rim Tim Tagi Dim”.

Cyprus – “Liar” by Silia Kapsis

Although born and raised in Australia, Kapsis is of both Cypriot and Greek descent and has appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and various Nickelodeon programmes.

She wrote her debut single, “Who Am I?” at the age of 12, which she released in 2022, followed by “No Boys Allowed” and “Disco Dancer”.

Czechia – “Pedestal” by Aiko

Representing Czechia at Eurovision 2024 is the Brighton-based Aiko, who explores love, solitude and self-understanding through her music.

She’s already made history both in the US and at home as the first Czech artist to grace the advertising placards of the world-famous Times Square in New York.

Denmark – “Sand” by SABA

Singer, musical theatre actress and model SABA will be representing Denmark at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, having made her debut on stage in the musical Hair in 2023.

SABA, real name Anna Saba Lykke Oehlenschlæger, took over from her pregnant sister in the role of Dionne in February 2023.

Estonia – 5MIINUST & PUULUUP

Hip-hop group 5Miinust and folk duo Puuluup will be representing Estonia with the song “(Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi”, reportedly breaking the record for longest song title in Eurovision.

The song, which translates to “We (sure) know nothing about (these) drugs”, was written by members of both groups, and was reportedly inspired by a comment one of them had made about drugs during a car trip.

Finland – “No Rules” by Windows95man

Windows95man, an alter ego of Finnish DJ Teemu Keisteri, is made for Eurovision. His performance sees him wear a retro Windows95 t-shirt and scandalously short jorts as he dances with pyrotechnics attached to his hips.

Windows95man has teamed up as a duo with Henri Piispanen who dominates singing their effortlessly catchy, upbeat track “No Rules.”

France – “Mon Amour” by Slimane

Slimane started performing in the piano bars of Paris’ Pigalle district, and went on to win The Voice France in 2016.

He’s since sold two million albums, and secured five Nouvelle Radio des Jeunes music awards and a Victoire de la Musique.

Georgia – “Firefighter” by Nutsa Buzaladze

Nutsa Buzaladze is no stranger to competition: She finished in the top 12 in American Idol in 2023, performing “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” with none other than Aussie pop queen Kylie.

Germany – “Always On The Run” by Isaak

Isaak Guderian, known as Isaak, began his career as a street musician, going on to star in the German version of The X Factor, singing a cover of the Oasis song “Wonderwall”. Isaak went on to win the contest Show Your Talent in 2021.

Isaak will be performing poppy ballad “Always On The Run” at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Greece – “ZARI” by Marina Satti

Marina Satti will represent Greece in Eurovision 2024, 50 years to the day since the country first participated.

Her song-writing style combines the Greek, Arabic and Balkan musical traditions that she grew up around, having released her first full-length album, Yenna, in 2022. She’s singing “Zari” in Eurovision 2024.

Iceland – “Scared of Heights” by Hera Björk

Hera Björk Þórhallsdóttir (born 29 March 1972) also represented Iceland in the Eurovision Song Contest 2010. “Scared of Heights” was written by Ferras Alqaisi, Jaro Omar, Michael Burek, and Ásdís María Viðarsdóttir.

Ireland – “Doomsday Blue” by Bambie Thug

Self-described “ouija pop” singer Bambie Thug, from Cork, will be heading to Malmo to represent Ireland. Bambie is the first non-binary artist to ever represent the country at Eurovision.

Bambie, who uses they/them pronouns, will enter the contest with their 2023 song “Doomsday Blue” from their EP, Cathexis.

Speaking to PinkNews last November, Bambie shared how realising that they are non-binary changed the way they approach their music.

“I allowed myself to be more free as a person and therefore more free in my music,” they shared. “Bambie Thug the project is two-and-a-half years old now, and it’s been steadily going up.

“Something in the universe said, ‘OK, now you have aligned. You are ready’.”

Israel – “Hurricane” by Eden Golan

Eden Golan was named winner of Israel’s national selection competition, HaKokhav HaBa, in February.

She’ll be attempting to become the fifth Israeli act to win Eurovision, with previous winners for Israel including Netta in 2018 and trailblazing trans artist Dana International in 1998.

Italy – “La noia” by Angelina Mango

After rock band Måneskin shot to fame after winning for Italy in 2021, the country has some big shoes to fill. Thankfully, chart-topping Angelina Mango could bag that coveted “douze points” with her single “La noia”.

Angelina Mango rose to fame in 2023, when two of her singles rose to number one in the Italian singles chart. She has since gone on to perform in a sell-out tour, achieve two gold records, and amass an enormous audience on TikTok.

Latvia – “Hollow” by Dons

Latvia has gone for a classic ballad for its entry this year, with singer-songwriter Dons singing the song “Hollow”.

According to the singer, “Hollow” explores the feeling of being held “hostage to your own insecurities, demons, inner feelings, relationships, and views”.

Lithuania – “Luktelk” by Silvester Belt

Silvester Belt is no stranger to a competition, having taken part in Lithuanian singing competitons Aš – superhitas and The X Factor.

Describing queer icon Troye Sivan as his “all-time inspiration”, Silvester Belt will be performing electro pop single “Luktelk” at this year’s Eurovision.

Luxembourg – “Fighter” by Tali

23-year-old singer Tali will be the first act to represent Luxembourg at Eurovision in more than three decades with her track “Fighter”.

Malta – “Loop” by Sarah Bonnici

25-year-old Sarah Bonnici won the Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2024 in February with her track “Loop” after securing the highest number of points from the jury and public votes.

Moldova – “In The Middle” by Natalia Barbu

Performing “In The Middle”, this will be Natalia Barbu’s second appearance at Eurovision, with the singer previously representing Moldova in 2007.

The singer’s entry to this year’s competition is apparently a call for “intimacy and understanding”.

Netherlands – “Europapa” by Joost Klein

Combining mainstream pop with hardcore and punk sounds, Joost Klein had a number one hit in Germany, Switzerland and Austria with his track “Friesenjung”.

Racking up over 100 million streams worldwide, it took home the accolade for best song in Germany’s 1LIVE Krone radio awards. He’ll be singing “Europapa” at Eurovision 2024.

Norway – “Ulveham” by Gåte

Folk-rock band Gåte won Norway’s national selection competition Melodi Grand Prix 2024.

The group is an established name in Norway and consists of members Gunnhild Sundli, Magnus Børmark, Jon Even Schärer, Mats Paulsen, and John Stenersen.

Poland – “The Tower” by LUNA

Polish singer-songwriter will represent Poland this year with song “The Tower”, in a style she describes as “cosmic pop”.

The 24-year-old singer described the song as a “manifesto of freedom and strength”.

“It is realising our own strength, fullness, and that our limitations are our creation,” LUNA said in an interview. “The tower is a place or state that we build ourselves.”

Portugal – “Grito” by Iolanda

“Grito” was written by Iolanda Costa alongside Alberto Hernández. In a recent interview she explained that she wrote the song after being invited to participate in Festival da Canção 2024, and described it as “a scream of self defence and trusting in yourself”.

San Marino – “11:11” by Megara

Spanish rock band Megara will be representing San Marino at this year’s Eurovision, with “11:11”, a song which fuses elements of rock, metal, dance and electronica sounds.

The band has previously explained their reluctance to be “pigeonholed” into any one genre of music, stating their style is “the perfect mix between the sinister and cotton candy”.

Serbia – “Ramonda” by Teya Dora

Serbian singer-songwriter will be representing the country with the song “Ramonda”, named after the flower Natalie’s ramonda.

The flower is seen to represent the Serbian people’s struggles and victory during World War One, due to its ability to revive itself even after it’s completely dried out.

Teya Dora was chosen to represent Serbia during Eurovision this year after she went viral on TikTok with her 2023 single Džanum.

Slovenia – “Veronika” by Raiven

Combining pop and opera to create a unique sound, Raiven is a mezzo-soprano singer, as well as an author, songwriter and harpist.

She’s represented Slovenia three times at Eurovision, singing “Črno Bel” in 2016, “Zažarim” in 2017, and “Kaos” in 2019.

Spain – “Zorra” by Nebulossa

Synth-pop duo Nebulossa will be representing Spain this year with the song “Zorra”.

The song name itself was subject to controversy in the run-up to Eurovision, translating to “vixen” and often used as a misogynistic insult. The song, with themes of women’s empowerment, aims to reappropriate the slur, which was allowed to be included in the lyrics by the European Broadcasting Union.

Sweden – “Unforgettable” by Marcus & Martinus

Eurovision 2024 hosts Sweden are placing their hopes on twins Twins Marcus & Martinus, who rose to fame as one of Scandinavia’s biggest pop sensations after winning Norway’s ‘Junior MGP’ in 2012.

Switzerland – “The Code” by Nemo

“The Code”, by Swiss singer Nemo, is described as a song that explores their experience coming out as non-binary, with the singer explaining that they didn’t “feel like a man or a woman… I had to break a few codes”.

“‘The Code’ is about the journey I started with the realisation that I am neither a man nor a woman,” Nemo explained in an interview.

“Finding myself has been a long and often difficult process for me. But nothing feels better than the freedom I have gained by realising that I am non-binary.”

UK – “Dizzy” by Olly Alexander

During the Strictly Come Dancing final in December, It’s a Sin star Olly Alexander confirmed that he would be representing the UK and promised that his performance would be “spectacular,” adding that, for him, this was a “dream come true”.

He revealed his planned song on 1 March 2024. In the track, Olly Alexander has a simple request: he wants to be taken by the hand and spun around “in a moment that never ends”. You can read our review here.

Ukraine – “Teresa & Maria”, Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil

Alyona and Alyone & Jerry Heil will aim to become Ukraine’s fourth winning Eurovision entry with their track “Teresa & Marias”.

The song addresses the strength of women amid Ukraine’s ongoing war with Russia, with the duo stating: “On behalf of women, we are talking about the importance of unity for significant actions and victories. And even though we, as Ukrainians, wrote this song about Ukraine, everyone can recognise themselves in the lyrics.

“We’re talking about unification because that’s what creates synergy and brings much more results.”

This Eurovision 2024 article will be updated as more artists and songs are announced, or if anything changes, so please bookmark it!