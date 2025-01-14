Every Eurovision Song Contest 2025 entry confirmed so far

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Basel, following Switzerland’s victory in 2024 with “The Code”.

Singer Nemo became the first non-binary artist to win the camp, glitzy competition, when it was held in Sweden’s coastal city Malmö.

Each of the 38 countries will soon be holding national qualifying contests to choose the songs and artists to represent them, with Montenegro – who are set to return to the stage after a two-year absence – announcing their artist already. Nina Žižić, who previously participated in 2013, will have another chance to nab the crown.

The two semi-finals will take place on 13 and 15 May, with the final on 17 May.

The 2025 Eurovision Song Contest will be taking place in Basel, Switzerland. (Eurovision)

The draw on 28 January will decide which of the two semis each country will participate in, although the Big Five – UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy – have an automatic spot in the final, alongside the Swiss hosts.

Here are the artists and songs that have been confirmed so far.

Albania – ‘Zjerm’, by Shkodra Elektronike

Shkodra Elektronike is a folk-tronica duo formed in 2019. Zjerm translates as “noise.”

Cyprus – Theo Evan (song TBC)

Cyprus has chosen Theo Evan to represent them but have not yet announced the title of his song.

Evan is a Greek-Cypriot singer-songwriter, dancer and actor who releases music in the genres of pop, reggaeton and electronic dance.

The Czech Republic – Adonxs (song TBC)

Slovak singer-songwriter Adam Pavlovčin, known professional as Adonxs, is the former lead singer of the London-based alternative band Pace and released his debut solo studio album, Age of Adonxs, in 2022.

No song has yet been chosen.

Montenegro – ‘Dobrodošil’, by Nina Žižić

Nina Žižić began her career in 2004 with the group Negre and represented Montenegro at Eurovision 12 years ago, alongside hip-hop duo Who See.

Dobrodošil translates as “welcome.”

The Netherlands – Claude (song TBC)

Claude Kiambe, known simply as Claude, is a Congolese-born Dutch singer-songwriter.

No song title has been revealed yet.

This article will be updated as more artists and songs are announced, so bookmark it!

