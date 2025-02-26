The latest artist to enter the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 race has been confirmed, with Australia opting to send a song that’s essentially a euphemism for ejaculation.

Viral TikTok star Go-Jo, real name Marty Zambotto, will bring his song “Milkshake Man” to Basel, Switzerland, for Eurovision 2025 this May.

The trancey pop banger is an undeniable earworm, with all the potential to make as much noise online as his 2023 hit, “Mr. Hollywood”.

In the song’s wild lyrics, Go-Jo declares himself the “Milkshake Man” and offers this barely disguised double entendre: “I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man.”

“Come and take a sip from my special cup. I heard that you could use a little pick-me-up,” goes the song’s opening line. “What can get you high when you’re oh-so sad? It’s the milk from the milkshake man.”

Then, the chorus: “You can call me the milkshake man. I wanna shake and make the whole world dance. They drink my milk all across the land; I can tell you want a taste of the milkshake man.”

It’s fair to say the song is full of spunk.

According to Go-Jo though, the song is actually a call to action for people to “embrace the loudest and proudest version of themselves”.

“The ‘Milkshake Man’’s purpose is to inspire people to embrace the loudest and proudest version of themselves, and I can’t think of a better place to share that message than the Eurovision stage,” he shared in a statement.

You may like to watch

“It’s an absolute dream come true to represent such a beautiful and diverse nation, and I’ve never been more excited to share my art and vision with the incredible Eurovision fans around the world.”

In the song’s music video, our moustachioed milkshake man appears in a striped vest top, and then a blue lycra jumpsuit. He’s holed up in an ice-cream truck turned club, where he’s mixing milkshakes (obviously) and throwing it down surrounded by his milk-shaking assistants.

Outside, his fans are clambering at the windows to get a taste of the milkshake man’s milkshake, while other scenes show him licking the van’s window, smashing a milk bottle over his head, and passing out after one too many shakes.

The song is co-written by Go-Jo with members of pop band Sheppard; George Sheppard, Amy Sheppard and Jason Bovino. The artist behind the track can apparently play guitar while unicycling, so his Eurovision performance looks set to be a sight to behold.

Go-Jo isn’t the only Eurovision 2025 act with a song that’s set to raise eyebrows, with BBC Radio 1 DJ Scott Mills recently stating that Malta’s entry, “Kant”, will likely “never” be played by the station.

The song, by pop star Miriana Conte, features the beat dropping alongside the lyric “Serving Kant!”

While “kant” means “singing” in Maltese, in Conte’s song, it sounds remarkably similar to the term “serving c**t”, popular in modern queer culture as a response when someone – often a celebrity – is doing something spectacularly well.

Eurovision begins with the semi-finals on 13 May and 15 May, with the final taking place on Saturday 17 May.

Here’s a break down of every Eurovision Song Contest 2025 entry announced so far.

