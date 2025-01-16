Renée Zellweger has opened up about her six-year hiatus from acting in 2010-2016. She explained in an interview that she “needed to” have that break before famously returning with 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby.

The Bridget Jones actress‘ long-running co-star, Hugh Grant, interviewed her about the next instalment in the series, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Grant asked Zellweger in the British Vogue interview, “Why did you take a hiatus [from acting, from 2010 to 2016]?”

To this, Zellweger replied: “Because I needed to. I was sick of the sound of my own voice. When I was working, I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, listen to you. Are you sad again, Renée? Oh, is this your mad voice?’ It was a regurgitation of the same emotional experiences.”

She added to Grant, who plays Daniel Cleaver in the franchise, that she had plenty to keep her busy. “I wrote music and studied international law. I built a house, rescued a pair of older doggies, created a partnership that led to a production company, advocated for and fundraised with a sick friend, and spent a lot of time with family and godchildren and driving across the country with the dogs. I got healthy.”

Since her return to Hollywood, Zellweger earned awards for her performance as the late Wizard of Oz star Judy Garland in the 2019 biopic Judy. She won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for the role.

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy is based on the 2013 novel of the same name, by Independent columnist Helen Fielding.

As per IMDb, the film’s summary reads: “Bridget Jones navigates life as a widow and single mom with the help of her family, friends, and former lover, Daniel. Back to work and on the apps, she’s pursued by a younger man and maybe – just maybe – her son’s science teacher.”

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy will be released on Valentine’s Day 2025.