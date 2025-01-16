The stand-out star of The Traitors UK series three has been 70-year-old opera singer Linda Rands. Labelled “mother”, “icon” and queen by the Great British public for her ‘GCSE drama’ acting skills, cracking one-liners and absolute lack – for use of a better phrase – of any sort of game strategy.

The meme-ification of her time on the show even saw the BBC erect a tongue-in-cheek, Oscars style billboard In Leicester Square to her for a ‘Golden Cloak’ award for ‘performance of a lifetime award’.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Traitors series three episode 7

Obsessed with Linda running off like an escaped toddler after revealing she's a traitor #TheTraitors pic.twitter.com/MjOqsRe6lR — Rhys Freeman (@RhysFreeman_) January 15, 2025

A traitor from day onem Linda quickly became a fan favourite; fascinating – and bemusing – viewers for seemingly operating in plain sight as a traitor, with numerous fans a pointing out she could practically wave about a sign about that has ‘I am a traitor’ written on it, but the faithful would still focus on the way Freddie moved his eyebrows.

On Wednesday (15 January), Linda’s epic run came to an end when she was banished from the castle. RIP queen.

In honour of Linda, here are her top moments.

“Sorry”

During the roundtable, Anna was in the firing line from the other faithfuls for seemingly not tying the boat to the floating platform properly during that day’s task, casting suspicion that she was actually a traitor and trying to sabotage the group.

“You don’t need to be a sailor to know how to tie a rope, sorry,” Linda tells Anna whilst voting for her, delivering the line in the sassiest way possible. Truly an adage for the ages.

“Who the HELL is not gonna come BACK???“

One morning during breakfast, as all the faithfuls wait in anticipation to see who has been murdered, Linda said – with all the acting chops of a 16-year-old performing Hamlet in their school hall – “who the HELL is not gonna come BACK”, multiple question marks practically hanging in the air. Obviously she knew, which made the delivery truly so iconic.

New Traitors tonight oh my god who the HELL is not going to come back? — Joe🥤 (@Joeeyyyypp) January 8, 2025

“She’s my little girl” *cries*

Knowing she had just murdered Liv, Linda proudly declared during her interview confessional that she was going to give the best performance of her life to throw suspicion off herself.

Cut to the final faithfuls walking through the door and the group collectively realising Liv was out of the game and Linda beginning to wail and sob. “She’s my little girl” Linda cried, voice quavering.

The faithfuls reaction was the literal embodiment of this emoji: 😐

“Get over it”

During the face-to-face murder, where Fozia was told in person by Linda and Minah that she had been killed Fozia said: “Linda, I knew it was you! “You’re not going to last. Get a good night’s sleep tonight because you’re going tomorrow.”

How did Linda respond?

“Get over it,” she sniped as she and Minah walked away.

The Traitors UK continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One.

