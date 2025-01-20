President-Elect Donald Trump has proposed a partial US ownership of TikTok just one day after the app went dark in the country.

The Chinese-owned video-sharing app was banned on Saturday (18 January) to the dismay of the platform’s 150 million monthly active users in the US, including LGBTQ+ content creators.

The ban has been looming since President Biden signed the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, last year after US intelligence officials warned that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, might be a security risk – due to fears the app may push pro-Chinese propaganda to users. ByteDance was given nine months to sell the app to an American buyer or be banned.

However, Trump has said he will issue an order to allow the app to run soon in the country, as well as proposing a “joint venture” between the US and the current or new owners.

TikTok has said it is “in the process of restoring service” in the US. (Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

He took to Truth Social on Sunday (19 January) and wrote: “I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark! I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect so that we can make a deal to protect our national security.”

His proposal outlined that the US would own 50% of the company. “By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to stay up,” he explained.

“Without U.S. approval, there is no TikTok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars – maybe trillions.

“Therefore, my initial thought is a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the U.S. gets a 50% ownership in a joint venture set up between the U.S. and whichever purchase we so choose.”

Trump is set to be sworn in as the President of the United States today (20 January), which will mark the start of his second, non-consecutive term in office.

Is TikTok back?

The app took to its official TikTok Policy account on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday (20 January) to state that it is currently “in the process of restoring service”.

“We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties [for] providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive,” the statement continued.

In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170… — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) January 19, 2025

“It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

It comes after TikTok users in the US were recently met with a new pop-up message on the app which reads: “Thanks for your patience and support. As a result of President Trump’s efforts, TikTok is back in the U.S.!

“You can continue to create, share and discover all the things you love on TikTok.”