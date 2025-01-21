Ariana Grande has shared a message of solidarity with the trans community after President Donald Trump passed executive orders stating that the U.S. government will formally recognise only two genders, “male and female”.

On Monday (20 January), Trump began his second, non-consecutive presidency in the US and immediately rolled back trans-inclusive policies signed by former president Joe Biden. President Trump passed executive orders which would roll back previous legislation that protects trans people. The order also means the word “gender” would be removed from federal documents, and replaced with “sex”.

During his inaugural address, Trump added that there are supposedly only two genders, adding that he would end “the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life”.

Wicked star Grande responded to Trump’s comments by reposting an Instagram post from campaigners Advocates For Trans Equality. The post said: “Today is a tough day for our community. The incoming administration campaigned on attacking trans people’s lives, healthcare, and dignity, and we’re bracing ourselves for what these extremists will try to do next.

“No matter what comes, we will protect each other.” The post continued, “We have fought even harder battles before and won. We’ll do it again”.

The singer-come-actress also reposted a quote from influencer and podcast host Matt Bernstein which read: “Let’s be very clear: queer and trans people were here before Donald Trump and will continue to be here after he’s dead.

“Whether or not you want us to exist is secondary to the simple fact that we do. The sun does not care if you sign an executive order telling it to stop rising each morning. It just continues to rise.”

The “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” singer has long supported the LGBTQ+ community. In 2019, after an anti-gay protester disrupted fans at her Sweetener World Tour, the star stood up for her queer fans.

Grande told fans at the time that she is “so sorry” that they “had to encounter this”.

“Proud of u all for not fighting/engaging violently. Never worth it,” she tweeted at the time. “He is highly outnumbered. You are all so celebrated and loved and safe.”

