Following the Oscars’ nominations, Karla Sofia Gascón has made history as the first openly trans performer to be nominated for Best Actress – but not everyone is happy about the milestone.

Speaking on her show, right-wing former Fox News host Megyn Kelly ranted about how Gascón did not deserve the award for her role in Emilia Perez and argued that Hollywood was out of touch with the average American in a deeply offensive tirade aimed at the actress.

“Among the people nominated for Best Actress is a man – a man I tell you. He used to be known until he was like in his late 40s as (deadname). He goes by Karla Sofia Gascón; he is 52 years old and transitioned in 2016 – so called transitioned,” she said, misgendering the actress repeatedly.

She also said that Gascón had “taken one of the five coveted spots for Best Actress.”

“There has been a clear message sent, not just by Republicans, but by Democrats as well. ‘Hollyweird’ hasn’t received said message because the Oscar nominations came out today and among the people nominated for Best Actress in a leading role is a man,” Kelly continued.

Kelly added the premise of Emilia Perez is “tailor made for awards in Hollywood.”

Emilia Perez follows a ruthless cartel boss who fakes their death in order to transition and live as a woman, accompanied by singing. It won the Best Musical or Comedy award at the Golden Globes.

The pundit noted that Conclave was also recognised by the Academy. The film follows a group of cardinals electing a new Pope and features an intersex character.

She previously said that the film makes a mockery of Catholics.

“You can see exactly what the Oscars is doing. This is the night to stand up and celebrate how much they hate Catholics, how much they believe men can become women, and how much they hate Donald Trump – whether they say it explicitly or not”.

Gascón is up against Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Mikey Madison for Anora, Demi Moore for The Substance, and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here in the Best Actress category.