Ariana Grande is officially a first-time Oscar nominee, and she’s vying to win the Best Supporting Actress accolade at the 2025 ceremony.

The 2025 Oscars nominations were announced at a small ceremony in Los Angeles earlier today, where it was revealed that pop superstar Grande was nominated for her role as Glinda alongside Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba in Wicked.

It’s the first time Grande has been nominated for an Oscar, though the nod isn’t exactly unexpected – in recent weeks, she’s been nominated for the same role at both the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs.

Erivo is also nominated for her role as Elphaba in Jon M Chu’s epic musical adaptation, scoring a nod in the Best Actress category. If she were to win the award, she’d join the elite list of performers who have EGOT status.

An EGOT is a performer who has been awarded an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.

Wicked received 10 Oscar nominations in total, including one for Best Picture. Spanish-language crime thriller Emilia Pérez scored the highest number of nominations at this year’s Academy Awards with 13 – breaking the record for the highest number of nominations for a non-English language film.

The film’s leading star Karla Sofía Gascón, who plays the titular character in the divisive Netflix thriller, has become the first ever publicly trans star nominated in an Oscars acting category.

While Gascón, her co-star Zoë Saldaña, and the film’s director Jacques Audiard all received nominations, another of Emilia Pérez’s leading stars – pop icon Selena Gomez – was shut out.

Gomez was expected by some industry insiders to receive a nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category, considering she won the Best Actress accolade at Cannes, and has been nominated at both the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs for the role.

Saldaña earned a nod in the Best Supporting Actress category alongside Grande, with the three other spaces being filled by Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown, Felicity Jones for The Brutalist, and Isabella Rossellini for Conclave.

Other surprising snubs at the 2025 Oscars include Angelina Jolie, who was expected to be nominated in the Best Actress category for Maria, and Denzel Washington, who some felt would garner a nod for his role as bisexual villain Macrinus in Gladiator II.

The 2025 Oscars take place on 3 March.

