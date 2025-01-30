

People have been left baffled after a bizarre video featuring Donald Trump playing tennis with Olympic gold medallist Serena Williams resurfaced.

The video, from 2015, was unearthed by a X/Twitter user who voiced disbelief that Trump was playing the tennis legend while barefoot and wearing a suit.

The pair took to the court together briefly before he announced his first run for the presidency, to mark the opening of a tennis facility in Virginia in April that year.

“This is the strangest timeline ever,” one social media user said. “I can’t predict what will happen next.”

Just when you think you’ve seen it all… Trump playing tennis with Serena Williams, barefoot in a full suit 😂 pic.twitter.com/C1ITFVGvgc — Jessica 🇺🇸 (@RealJessica05) January 28, 2025

This is not the first time Williams has been linked with Trump. Court documents at the president’s “hush money” trial in 2024 showed her name on a list of notable people he had “frequent contact” at the start of his presidency in 2017.

When asked about the relationship by The New York Times last June, Williams said: “I talk to a lot of presidents. I spoke to Barack, I spoke to the Clintons. I spoke to every president since I’ve been alive, including Ronald Reagan.

“I mean, is this what this interview is about?” she asked Canadian reporter David Marchese.

The journalist replied: “When somebody has a chance to talk to a president, I’m curious what they talked about.” Williams, who won seven singles titles at both Wimbledon and the US Open, refused to be drawn further.

Following his trial last year, Trump was convicted on all 34 felony counts. The charges stemmed from a payment shortly before the 2016 election to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, who claimed the pair had an affair in 2006.

Trump was convicted of having falsified business records to cover up the payment to keep her quiet.

