Donald Trump has been named Time magazine’s Person of the Year 2024, and the internet isn’t too happy about it.

President-Elect Trump won the title “for marshalling a comeback of historic proportions, for driving a once-in-a-generation political realignment, for reshaping the American presidency and altering America’s role in the world,” the outlet’s editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs explained.

Trump was offered the same title in 2016 after winning the presidential race against Hillary Clinton.

Jacobs remained that for the last 97 years, the editors of the publication had always chosen the person who “for better or worse, did the most to shape the world and the headlines over the past 12 months.

“In many years, that choice is a difficult one. In 2024, it was not,” Jacobs wrote.

Critics on social media noted how despite his “crimes”, he still “wins”. One person wrote: “Man of the year. Apparently.”

“Will the next issue say, ‘Just kidding he’s a fraud,’” another noted on social media. “Trump is so classless. He is the most unstatesmanlike politician in the history of politics. Time magazine cover should be: Insane Person of the Year,” echoed a third.

Trump said at Wall Street on Thursday (12 December) that earning the title for a second time “is a tremendous honour”.

“I have to say Time magazine getting this honour for the second time, I think I like it better this time, actually.

“I do want to thank Time magazine, I’ve been on the cover many times. I don’t know who has the record … It’s been an honour and every time it’s an honour.”

This year, the President-Elect made what was dubbed “the most dramatic comeback in US political history” and will become the first-ever American president who is a convicted felon. He beat Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the race to become president.

He survived two assassination attempts, while his original opponent in the presidential race, Joe Biden, dropped out just months before the people went to the polls.

He was also found guilty in a New York court of 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree to cover a payment made to adult performer Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election campaign trail.