Almost 40 per cent of LGBTQ+ people in the UK are still in the closet at work for “fear of discrimination”, a new report by Stonewall has found.

The new report, released on Friday (31 January) found that two in five (39 per cent) queer employees feel they need to hide their sexuality or gender identity at work, while over a quarter (26 per cent) of LGBTQ+ people experienced negative comments from customers or clients because of their identity.

Nearly a third (31 per cent) of LGBTQ+ employees did not believe they could be themselves at work. Of these people, over half (53 per cent) have experienced discrimination at work. Alongside this, the Stonewall report revealed that nearly a third (31 per cent) of LGBTQ+ employees wouldn’t feel comfortable reporting discrimination if they experienced homophobic or biphobic bullying or harassment.

The research also found that 12 per cent of LGBTQ+ employees believed they were fired or dismissed for their identity, which constitutes illegal discrimination in the UK.

The LGBTQ+ organisation explained that the shocking statistics, alongside many organisations rolling back on their commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) thanks to US president Donald Trump’s latest executive orders, are a “stark reminder of why inclusion matters more than ever”.

US President Donald Trump has been criticised for executive orders rolling back DEI initiatives (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“Our latest research comes at a time where LGBTQ+ rights are in the spotlight – many LGBTQ+ people and those who support them are worried about the global challenges we face to hard won and established rights,” Simon Blake, Stonewall’s CEO, said.

“Organisations must stand firm on their commitment to equality and inclusion – not only is there a moral case, but there is a clear business case to do so. The number of LGBTQ+ people is increasing; and will be a crucial demographic in our workplaces and our society.

“When employees feel safe to be themselves at work, they are more engaged and productive and that is good for the bottom line.”

Blake added: “Everyone deserves equal treatment in the workplace, and the knowledge they will not be abused, harassed or treated unfairly.”

You may like to watch

(Getty Images)

Stonewall cited that Trump’s rollbacks on DEI initiatives were worrying in relation to the report, also calling out Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta cutting its inclusion programmes.

Early in January, Meta was widely criticised for an update rolling back LGBTQ+ protections, allowing users to describe queer people as “mentally ill” and “freaks”. The recent announcements included the removal of fact checkers and moderation by Meta.

Sarah Kate Ellis, CEO and president of LGBTQ+ charity GLAAD, explained that Meta’s updates give “the green light for people to target LGBTQ+ people, women, immigrants, and other marginalised groups with violence, vitriol, and dehumanising narratives”.

She added: “With these changes, Meta is continuing to normalise anti-LGBTQ hatred for profit – at the expense of its users and true freedom of expression.”

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.