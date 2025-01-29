The number of young adults identifying as lesbian, gay or bisexual has reportedly quadrupled over the last decade.

One in ten 16-24-year-olds in the UK now identify as lesbian, gay, or bisexual (LGB) according to newly released figures.

A report shared by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) found that 10.4 per cent of 16 to 24-year-olds identified as LGB in 2023 – a significant increase from previous years.

According to the Annual Population Survey, the number is up by at least 2.8 per cent compared to statistics in 2018, with ONS saying this is mainly due to the number of people identifying as bisexual.

7.5 per cent of 16-24-year-olds identified as bisexual in 2023, up from 2.8 per cent in 2018. The figure is even higher among women, 9.2 per cent of which identify as bisexual compared with 5.9 per cent of men.

An LGBTQ+ protest outside Westminster. (Getty)

Overall, however, men are more likely to identify as LGB (4.2 per cent) than women (3.4 per cent).

Over all age groups, an estimated 2.1 million people (3.8 per cent) identified as lesbian, gay or bisexual in 2023.

By far the smallest age group to identify as LGB were those aged 65 and over, at just 0.9 per cent.

6.3 per cent of 25-34 year-olds identified as LGB, as well as 2.9 per cent of 35-49 year-olds and 2.4 per cent of 50-64 year olds.

Commenting on the statistics, Stonewall CEO, Simon Blake, said they were a “timely reminder” that LGB people are a “growing part of UK society.”

“The more than one in ten of 16-24 year olds identifying as LGB will be a crucial part of our workplaces, politics and lives,” he said. “They will have colleagues, friends and families who support them and they will deserve – and demand – equal rights and opportunities.

“This data should be a wake up call to organisations and Governments who are rolling back on their commitments to LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion. With these changing demographics, regressive policies and ideals won’t stand the test of time, and those who want to ensure a more secure and prosperous future must stand firm in their commitment to equality and inclusion for all; despite the politics of the moment.”