Grammys 2025: The nominees, the performers and how you can watch

The 2025 Grammy Awards is just a few days away, and to prepare you for the biggest night in music we’ve gathered all the information you need to know ahead of the ceremony.

The 67th Grammy Awards promises to be a glitzy celebration of the best music of the past year, with Wicked’s Cynthia Erivo and sapphic icon Chappell Roan set to perform.

Leading the Grammy nominations is music legend Beyoncé, who has 11 nods, becoming the most-nominated artist ever, with a grand total of 99 nominations across her career. The nominations are mostly for her first country music album Cowboy Carter, and single Texas Hold Em.

Following just behind her are Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX and Billie Eilish, with seven nominations each.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Grammy Awards, from who’s performing to how to watch.

When are the 2025 Grammy Awards?

The 2025 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday (2 February).

The ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah for a fifth consecutive year.

How to watch the Grammy Awards in the UK

If you’re going to be watching the awards ceremony from the UK, prepare for a long night as the ceremony begins at 1am GMT in the early hours of Monday (3 February). The final trophy is set to be awarded at around 4.30am GMT.

UK viewers can tune into the show via the Grammys website: live.grammy.com.

Troye Sivan is nominated for a Grammy for his song Got Me Started (Getty Images)

Which LGBTQ+ artists are nominated?

Among the LGBTQ+ musicians nominated for Grammys this year are Madison Beer, Doechii, Troye Sivan, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Cardi B, Kehlani, Kaytranada, Kali Uchis, Clairo, Anitta, St Vincent, Young Miko, Rob Halford of Judas Priest, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Joe Talbot of IDLES, and Brittany Howard.

Leading among the LGBTQ+ artists nominated for Grammys is Billie Eilish, with seven nods, mostly for her 2024 album Hit Me Hard and Soft, and single Birds of a Feather.

Chappell Roan is just behind Billie, with six nominations for her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess and single Good Luck, Babe!

@pinknews The list for the 2025 Grammy Awards Nominations has been released, and here are some of the queer artists nominated. Who do you want to win? Did any of your favorite LGBTQ+ artists miss the list this year? Among other artists, #SabrinaCarpenter has sweeped multiple nominations for #espresso and her Short N Sweet album, while #CharliXCX has also received nominations for brat. Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Raye, Ariana Grande, and other are also amongst this years nominees. #lgbt #grammys #tiktokmusic #billieeilish ♬ delulu – NESYA

Who is performing at the Grammys 2025?

Viewers will be treated to over a dozen performances across the awards ceremony, which this year will be raising money to help those affected by the devastating LA wildfires.

Among the star-studded performances this year will be huge names including Stevie Wonder, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Shakira, Sheryl Crow, John Legend, and many more.

Among the queer artists performing at the event are Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Oscar-nominated Wicked actress Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monáe and St Vincent.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.