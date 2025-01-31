February marks LGBTQ+ History Month in the UK, giving the community a space to celebrate the rich tapestry of queer history and the people who shaped it.

For this month’s book club, PinkNews has curated a list of books exploring LGBTQ+ history from a range of perspectives.

The Stonewall Reader

This powerful anthology chronicles the 1969 Stonewall uprising through diaries, articles, and firsthand accounts. Featuring voices from activists on the frontlines, The Stonewall Reader provides a vivid portrait of one of LGBTQ+ history’s most pivotal moments. A must-read for understanding how the fight for equality gained momentum.

The Stonewall Reader. (Penguin Classics)

Queer Ancient Ways: A Decolonial Exploration – Zairong Xiang

Queer Ancient Ways takes a decolonial approach to queerness, exploring how ancient cultures embraced diverse sexualities and identities. It presents a much-needed challenge to Western-centric narratives of LGBTQ+ history and offers a fresh perspective on queerness through time.

Queer Ancient Ways: A Decolonial Exploration by Zairong Xiang. (Punctum Books)

Outrageous – Paul Baker

Outrageous delves into the history of Section 28, the UK legislation that banned the ‘promotion’ of homosexuality in schools. Paul Baker examines its damaging impact, the protests it sparked, and how it shaped a generation of activists. Through personal anecdotes and sharp analysis, this book is both a history lesson and a rallying cry.

Outrageous by Paul Baker. (Reaktion Books)

Queer Heroes of Myth and Legend – Dan Jones

This celebratory collection revisits myths and legends from around the world, highlighting queer figures and themes. From gods and goddesses to epic warriors and lovers, Dan Jones reclaims these stories and centres queerness within them. If you enjoyed learning about the Ancient Greeks in school, this one’s for you.

Queer Heroes of Myth and Legend by Dan Jones. (Octopus Publishing Group)

The 2000s Made Me Gay – Grace Perry

The 2000s shaped a generation — and continues to do so. Grace Perry reflects on how the TV, films, and music of the era influenced LGBTQ+ identity and representation. Full of humour and heart, this book explores how queer millennials navigated coming of age during a period of cultural upheaval.

The 2000s Made Me Gay by Grace Perry. (St. Martin’s Press)

Moby Dyke – Krista Burton

Krista Burton’s Moby Dyke is an irreverent and hilarious exploration of queer culture and identity. Through a collection of witty essays and observations, Burton provides insight into what it means to be queer today while connecting her experiences to broader historical and cultural contexts.

Moby Dyke by Krista Burton. (Simon & Schuster)

Bad Gays – Ben Miller and Huw Lemmey

Not all queer historical figures were saints. Bad Gays embraces that complexity, examining villains and antiheroes to explore sexuality, identity, and power. This fascinating take on queer history highlights the contributions of less-admirable but equally significant figures.

Bad Gays by Ben Miller and Huw Lemmey. (Verso Books)

Homintern: How Gay Culture Liberated the Modern World – Gregory Woods

Homintern investigates how queer cultures influenced and liberated the modern world. Gregory Woods explores the networks of LGBTQ+ creatives and intellectuals who shaped art, politics, and beyond. A more academic read, but richly rewarding and thought-provoking.

Homintern by Gregory Woods. (Yale University Press)

Fabulosa – Paul Baker

Fabulosa focuses on Polari, the secret slang of the mid-20th-century queer community. Paul Baker delves into its history and cultural context, revealing how this unique language gave LGBTQ+ people a way to express themselves in a hostile world. Funny, poignant, and richly detailed, it’s an ideal read for LGBTQ+ History Month.

Fabulosa by Paul Baker. (Reaktion Books)

Revolutionary Acts: Love and Brotherhood in Black Gay Britain – Jason Okundaye

Revolutionary Acts explores the experiences of Black gay men in Britain. Tackling themes such as love, identity, and community, this book is both a celebration of brotherhood and a powerful commentary on navigating an intersectional identity in a complex world.

Revolutionary Acts: Love and Brotherhood in Black Gay Britain by Jason Okundaye. (Faber & Faber)

Whether you want to learn more about our history, celebrate queer culture, or uncover the hidden past of our queer ancestors, there’s something for everyone here.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.



